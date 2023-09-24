No surprise: Arkansas gets zero votes in US LBM Coaches Poll

More fuel to the fire for the Sam Pittman crowd.

That’s what Sunday’s release of the US LBM Coaches Poll will provide after Arkansas’ 34-31 loss to LSU on Saturday. The Razorbacks (2-2, 0-1 in SEC) failed to pick up a single vote for the Top 25 for the second straight week.

Teams like Georgia State, Liberty, James Madison, Marshall and Wyoming all received votes. Thus the fuel.

No one actually believes all of those teams are better than Arkansas, though. But considering seven SEC teams found themselves ranked and two more picked up votes, Arkansas’ climb is steep.

The SEC is also much weaker than in years past, meaning the Hogs could, conceivably, make such a climb.

Check out the whole poll below.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire