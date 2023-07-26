No surprise: 4 49ers out of 1st training camp practice

The 49ers on Wednesday began their on-field preparations for the 2023 season without four players, although there weren’t any surprises among the absences.

Quarterback Brock Purdy missed Wednesday’s session as part of his new throwing schedule. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said he’ll be on a truncated practice program for the first couple weeks of camp while he continues rehabbing from offseason surgery on his throwing elbow.

Defensive end Nick Bosa is holding out while he continues negotiating his long-term extension. The team officially placed him on the reserve/did not report list Wednesday according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. Bosa isn’t expected to take the field until he has a new deal in place.

Punter Mitch Wishnowsky was out while he nurses a back injury that landed him on the non-football injury list. 49ers general manager John Lynch on Tuesday told reporters the team isn’t going to add another punter because they’re not concerned about his status long-term.

The final player out of Wednesday’s session was rookie cornerback Darrell Luter Jr., who was placed on the PUP list with a knee injury. Lynch said Luter has a bone bruise after hyperextending his knee late in the team’s offseason program.

With the 49ers still easing into camp, Christian McCaffrey sat out of team drills. Head coach Kyle Shanahan after practice indicated the day off for the star RB was scheduled and part of a plan to get McCaffrey to the regular season healthy.

