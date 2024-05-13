No Super Bowl rematch for NFL regular-season opener

The NFL won’t be departing from their norms to open the 2024 regular season. Kansas City will host the Thursday Night Football opener as the Super Bowl winner typically does. They’re set to host the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 5 at Arrowhead Stadium to kick off the 18-week slate.

While the 49ers do play the Chiefs this season, they weren’t going to play them in the regular season opener because that game is set to take place at Levi’s Stadium. While the NFL might’ve liked to have the rematch of a thrilling Super Bowl to open their season, having the defending champs open on the road wouldn’t have made a ton of sense.

It’ll be interesting to see when the 49ers and Chiefs do play. Ideally the clubs would play later in the year when they’re both locked in and playing at a high level like both clubs generally do from late November on. There’s also a strong chance that matchup is in primetime at some point, but it won’t be primetime on Thursday Night Football in Week 1.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire