No “structural damage” for Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu after fall Tuesday

It was a a scary ending to a brutal finish for Illinois. A furious comeback against Michigan State that came up short featured star Ayo Dosunmu make an awkward fall that looked as though it could have been a serious injury.

The Illini and Dosunmu got good news Wednesday, though.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The sophomore guard underwent an MRI on Wednesday that revealed “no structural damage,” the school announced.

“What happened with Ayo last night is as difficult a situation as you’ll see a young man go through, and a feeling where the outcome of the game goes from primary to secondary in a split second,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said in a statement released by the school. “We received positive news today from the MRI scan. Our medical staff will work with him around the clock on treatment and recovery. Ayo and his family have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from Illini Nation and college basketball fans everywhere.”

There was no clarification on what type of injury Dosunmu might be dealing with or what the timetable for his return will be, but avoiding the catastrophic outcome is certainly enough to be happy about for Illini fans at the moment.

The 6-foot-5 Chicago native is averaging 15.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists while shooting 47 percent from the floor this season. Illinois, which has now lost three-straight, has a difficult road trip ahead of it with a contest at Rutgers on Saturday followed by a trip to Penn State on Tuesday.