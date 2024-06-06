No stopping Switchbacks FC

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Switchbacks FC defenseman Delentz Pierre scored his first career goal in the team’s 1-0 win over Oakland Roots on Saturday night at Weidner Field.

It’s a goal Pierre says he will never forget.

The Switchbacks ride a five-game winning streak into a road match at Memphis 901 FC this coming Saturday night, June 8.

