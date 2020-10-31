No Stephon Gilmore for Patriots vs. Bills

The New England Patriots will not have the services of cornerback Stephon Gilmore against the Buffalo Bills in Week 8.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the former Bill in Gilmore will not travel with the Patriots (2-4) to visit Buffalo (5-2) on Sunday. Gilmore suffered a knee injury in practice this week on Thursday and then missed Friday’s practice.

Gilmore missing the game makes the importance of cornerback JC Jackson even higher for the Pats. The No. 2 CB on the Patriots defense, along with Gilmore, was listed as questionable on Friday with his own knee injury.

Along with Gilmore, second-round rookie defensive back Kyle Duggar and offensive lineman Justin Herron will also not play.

