No comment from Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger on retirement rumors

If Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger plans to retire after the season, he’s not talking about it publicly. After the Steelers thrilling 20-19 win, Roethlisberger spoke to the media and was asked about the rumors circulating that this would be his final season in Pittsburgh.

Roethlisberger took the high road in the postgame press conference and said he was not going to comment on anything about it and was focused on the current season.

It’s no secret that everything is lining up for Roethlisberger to leave at the end of the season but the question is about whether or not it will be off to retirement or just leaving to another team.

Will this be Roethlisberger’s last season in the NFL? Hopefully, if it is, the team can rally and send him out on a high note. After the Steelers win over the Ravens the team is now 6-5-1 and just outside the AFC playoff picture.

