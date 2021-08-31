No, the Steelers should not sign QB Cam Newton

The biggest news so fan on cut down day in the NFL has been the report that the New England Patriots are planning to release veteran quarterback Cam Newton and will start rookie Mac Jones.

Before you ask, Pittsburgh Steelers fans, no, Pittsburgh does not need to sign Newton. It seems that every high-profile free agent that hits the market is a perfect fit for the Steelers but please try to resist the urge to lump Newton into that group.

The Steelers have their starting quarterback in Ben Roethlisberger and adding Newton to the mix would only confuse the backup situation and relegate Mason Rudolph to No. 3 and Dwayne Haskins to the practice squad or worse another team. Let’s let some other team roll the dice on Newton who will want to plug him into the starting lineup and the Steelers can focus their attention elsewhere.

