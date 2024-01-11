No Steelers make NFLPA All-Pro team

The NFLPA announced its All-Pro team for the 2023 NFL season on Wednesday. No members of the Pittsburgh Steelers made the cut, including edge rusher T.J. Watt. This is an All-Pro team selected by the players themselves.

It hasn’t been a great season for the Steelers individually. Except for Watt. Watt led the NFL in sacks with 19 and is the first player to ever lead the league in sacks three times.

The NFLPA chose Cleveland Browns edge Myles Garrett and Las Vegas Raiders edge Maxx Crosby over Watt. This is telling when other players in the league don’t consider Watt one of the two best pass rushers in the NFL while the entire Steelers fanbase assumes that Watt is the best defensive player in the entire NFL and will be rewarded for it with Defensive Player of the Year.

NFLPA 2023 All Pro First Team 🏆😤👀 pic.twitter.com/LTa4A9TJOZ — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) January 10, 2024

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire