No Steelers linebackers, past or present among NFL’s Top 11

The search for an inside linebacker has been a long and frustrating process since the era of Ryan Shazier ended. Shazier was injured late in the 2017 season and the process to find his replacement has failed. This is illustrated perfectly in Touchdown Wire’s Top 11 linebackers and none of the Steelers linebackers, past or present make the list.

Pittsburgh completely cleaned house with their inside linebacker depth chart in the offseason. Devin Bush and Robert Spillane signed elsewhere as free agents and Pittsburgh outright released Myles Jack. None of them made the list. Even looking back at other inside linebackers the Steelers had signed to replace Shazier like Joe Schobert, none are to be found.

Then you look at the two free-agent additions the Steelers made this offseason to replace that trio of players who moved on. Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts. Also nowhere to be found. Interestingly, one player who is on the list is Chicago Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who was a popular free-agent target for the Steelers early in the offseason.

