No spot for Mims, emergence of Moore, and a confident Zach Wilson on Day 1 of Jets minicamp

People are asking James Corden and "The Late Late Show" to remove the “Spill Your Guts” segment, claiming that it perpetuates anti-Asian racism amid a rise of violence toward AAPI communities. Host James Corden invites celebrity guests to participate in the segment in which he gives them the option to either answer personal questions or take a bite from an assortment of what is displayed as “gross” foods. Call for removal: An online petition to remove the segment says the show has featured common foods in Asian cuisines including “balut, century old eggs, and chicken feet" and portrays them as "disgusting" and "horrifying."