No spot for Mims, emergence of Moore, and a confident Zach Wilson on Day 1 of Jets minicamp

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano explains to Jeane Coakley what he saw on Day 1 of Jets minicamp, including Denzel Mims not getting reps with the first team and the connection between rookies Zach Wilson and Elijah Moore.

Recommended Stories