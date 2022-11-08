No Smith? No problem. Arkansas rolls North Dakota State in opener

Arkansas is going to out-talent a lot of basketball teams in 2022-23.

What was just a projection turned into a step one on Monday as the Razorbacks had little trouble with Summit League’s North Dakota State in both teams’ openers, 76-58.

The Razorbacks were even without their most talented player, even. Guard Nick Smith Jr. was ruled out three hours before tip off for a precautionary knee issue. He wasn’t necessarily missed against the Bison.

Trevon Brazile scored 21 points and had 12 rebounds, while Ricky Council led Arkansas in scoring with 22 points.

Arkansas went on an 11-0 run early in the second half and built its lead as large as 21 points with about 12 minutes left. Brazile and Council scored all of the Razorbacks’ points during the run.

Of Arkansas’ six freshman, Anthony Black and Jordan Walsh played the most and were the only two to score. Black had a stat-filling box score with seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block. He shot just 1 of 7 and finished with three points.

Arkansas is back on the court Friday at Bud Walton Arena against Fordham. The meeting will be the teams’ first since November 1983.

