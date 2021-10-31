No sign of Texas in USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

After squandering yet another double-digit lead to Baylor in Week 9, Texas has lost three straight games and find themselves sitting at 4-4.

It is no surprise that the Longhorns are not ranked in any polls this week, as it is likely they will not see a ranking next to their name until the end of the season. That’s only if they win out, and win a bowl game. However, it is also just as likely they will not see a ranking next to their name until next season, due to how bad this team has been in these past few weeks.

It seems this team has a mental fragility problem, and cannot handle any sort of adversity. They are also lacking the playmakers needed on both sides of the ball, as constant bad reads by Casey Thompson, drops by the receivers, and the defense not generating an ounce of pressure has been a reoccurring theme.

Although Texas isn’t ranked, there are a ton of movers and shakers within the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. Here is how the coaches view the top-25 teams:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Georgia 8-0 1,600 (64) – 2 Cincinnati 8-0 1,460 – 3 Alabama 7-1 1,453 – 4 Oklahoma 9-0 1,423 – 5 Ohio State 7-1 1,336 – 6 Michigan State 8-0 1,325 +1 7 Oregon 7-1 1,198 +1 8 Notre Dame 7-1 1,095 +3 9 Wake Forest 8-0 1,051 +4 10 Michigan 7-1 1,050 -4 11 Oklahoma State 7-1 922 +4 12 Texas A&M 6-2 910 +2 13 Baylor 7-1 815 +5 14 Auburn 6-2 802 +7 15 Ole Miss 6-2 680 -6 16 Iowa 6-2 512 -6 17 Kentucky 6-2 497 -5 18 Texas-San Antonio 8-0 401 +4 19 Houston 7-1 349 +10 20 BYU 7-2 310 +6 21 Coastal Carolina 7-1 301 +3 22 NC State 6-2 265 +3 23 Penn State 5-3 215 -6 24 SMU 7-1 192 -8 25 Pittsburgh 6-2 162 -6

Schools dropped out:

No. 20 San Diego State; No. 23 Iowa State.

Others receiving votes:

UL Lafayette 156; Fresno State 73; San Diego State 65; Arkansas 65; Minnesota 29; Wisconsin 26; Mississippi State 20; Utah 10; Appalachian State 10; Air Force 9; Liberty 4; Iowa State 4; Clemson 4; Arizona State 1.

