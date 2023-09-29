No shortage of stories on and off the field so far in 2023

Sep. 29—We are halfway through the 2023 season already, and it is hard to believe it's been just five weeks.

Most of the recent news concentrated around this football season in this area has been tragic and has left a cloud over a football year that probably won't be soon forgotten.

However, the on-field football has been filled with stories as well.

I'd like to take a look a some of the things that stuck out to me so far this season:

Half-season player of the yearThis might be as wide-open of a race for Daily Item player of the year since I started picking it nine years ago.

Any number of players have a claim so far to it. Selinsgrove running back Tucker Teats has been electric, leading the area in rushing yards and two return touchdowns. Though he has just one sack, Teats has also caused all kinds of trouble as an edge rusher so far with the Seals.

Louden Murphy and Garrett Garcia can probably both make a case from Southern Columbia. Murphy has taken on the big-play role for the Tigers this season, averaging nearly 35 yards per grab on five grabs with four touchdowns, three rushing touchdowns, plus a fumble return, interception return and kickoff return for a touchdown for Southern Columbia.

Garcia doesn't appear to have missed a step in his return from a knee injury. Not only has he returned to the 200-tackle form of his sophomore season, but the senior has added fullback to his list of duties for the Tigers.

Garrett is by far the biggest of the Garcia brothers at 6-foot-2, and he'll give them an offense element they haven't needed lately in the Wing-T, the prototypical 25-carry fullback. I'm sure Gaige would have excelled as well, but with some of the scores the teams that Gaige played for rolled up, the oldest Garcia brother didn't get 25 carries in four games sometimes.

Cameron Kiersch, Madden Patrick (if he gets healthy quickly) and Aaron Johnson also have a case from Danville's 4-1 squad. Kiersch leads the team in tackles and has become one of the top big-play receivers in the area with 12 grabs for 380 yards and 5 TDs.

Coach Jim Roth called Patrick one of the most accurate passers he's seen in the last few years. The junior had 17 touchdown passes in the first three games and three quarters of the season before he got banged up against Loyalsock.

Johnson has done a little bit of everything for the Ironmen. He has 479 yards receiving and seven touchdowns. He has 21 tackles and even played some wildcat quarterback on the final drive against Loyalsock to help guide the Ironmen to the game-winning touchdown against the Lancers.

Team of the half-year

I think this one is a team between Southern Columbia and Selinsgrove.

The Tigers have turned last year's regular-season struggles into a chip on their shoulders this season. They've beaten two of the three teams that beat them. The only thing standing in their way to an undefeated regular season is another showdown with Mount Carmel and a possible battle of undefeated teams when they travel to Wyoming Area in the penultimate game of the regular season.

The Tigers of course have to get by Mount Carmel and the Warriors play 4-1 Scranton tonight in their biggest obstacle to be undefeated for the game in three weeks.

Selinsgrove has a chance to complete its first regular season without a loss since its state championship season of 2009. The Seals survived two big tests early in the season, a fourth-down stop in the final 10 seconds to survive against Delaware Valley, and rallied late against Jersey Shore to tie the game in the fourth quarter.

The Seals have been battle-tested. Now they can't get complacent with games against teams they should be favored against the rest of the way, but one plus from the Seals: I get the same vibe from coach Derek Hicks that former Danville coach Mike Brennan had about his squad a year ago, that they are very self-motivating and understand what they can accomplish.

Surprise of the season

This one hands down is probably the Shamokin Indians. It's a team that lost its top receiver, rusher and quarterback from a season ago. Coach Henry Hynoski stepped down in the summer to become principal, and Marc Persing became the coach at his alma mater after being Hynoski's offensive coordinator after stepping down as head man at Lewisburg.

Fast forward and halfway through the season, Shamokin is 2-3 and faces an important game with Shikellamy tonight with a chance to put a stranglehold on the fourth and final berth in the District 4 Class 4A playoffs.

And a win to get to .500 would give Shamokin a chance at a .500 record with winnable games with Greater Nanticoke and Central Columbia along with games with Jersey Shore and Mount Carmel to end the season.