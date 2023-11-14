No setbacks for Trent Williams after confidence-boosting return to lineup

Left tackle Trent Williams and wide receiver Deebo Samuel returned to the 49ers lineup against the Jaguars on Sunday and the team snapped a three-game losing streak with a 34-3 rout of the Jaguars.

Samuel ran for a touchdown behind Williams during the game and both players showed how valuable they are because of what they do on the field. On Monday, head coach Kyle Shanahan said at his press conference they also provided "a boost for our offense mentally" because of their role as leaders on the team. Shanahan said other players "knowing they were going to be out there always gives them more confidence" and it showed throughout the win.

Shanahan also said that Williams' ankle "wasn't close to 100 percent," but that he avoided any aggravation of the original injury during the win.

"No setbacks," Shanahan said. "Hopefully he'll continue to get better this week."

The 49ers will hope that remains the case this week as they work to pick up their seventh win of the season against the Buccaneers.