'No setback' expected for Penei Sewell after missing rookie minicamp

Just days after hearing his name called by the Detroit Lions as the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Penei Sewell revealed he has COVID-19.

Because Sewell received a positive test which will require recovery and quarantine, the big man out of Oregon was forced to miss his first opportunity to join his teammates in Allen Park during the Lions rookie minicamp.

Found out this past weekend I tested positive for COVID. Really wish I was heading to my new home today and able to be at mini-camp with my new teammates and coaches. Look forward to getting out to the D as soon as I’m cleared! — Penei Sewell (@peneisewell58) May 12, 2021

Despite concerns about Sewell falling behind due to a delayed start to the 2021 NFL offseason, Lions coach Dan Campbell explained that the team’s first-round pick has been proactive in virtual meetings and is not expected to miss any steps.

“No setback. That’s not going to hurt whatsoever,” Campbell said during the three-day camp.

He’ll be here, you know. We’ll get him in probably early this week. He’s been in the Zoom meetings, so schematically, he’s on it.

- Dan Campbell on Penei Sewell

The last time Sewell stepped on the field for any organized team activity was in 2019. The 20-year-old opted out of the 2020 college football season due to the coronavirus pandemic and instead decided to ready himself for the draft.

With Sewell expected to step in at right tackle, opposite of starting left tackle Taylor Decker, the duo will form one of the most talented offensive line groups in the NFL.

Sewell will have to wait until he’s clear to join his new Lions teammate, but it’s only a matter of time before he unleashes his “violent intentions,” on the rest of the NFL.

Assuming his recovery process is smooth, the generational talent should be able to go by the final phase of offseason work.

“He’ll be fine,” Campbell said. “He’ll adjust quickly. It’s not going to be any setback whatsoever.”