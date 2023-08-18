No secret weapon: Falcons RB Bijan Robinson might tear up NFL as a rookie

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Psst. What’s your number?

Former Texas running back Bijan Robinson, now No. 7 in an Atlanta Falcons jersey, has been asked this question about his goals for the coming season in some form or fashion since his sophomore year in high school.

The multitalented rookie, who produced nearly 1,900 yards of offense during his final season as a Longhorn in 2022, didn’t budge from his stock answer this week. Surrounded by a pack of reporters after a steamy training camp practice, Robinson came so clean.

“Expectations for me, I don’t really look at them in a big way,” Robinson said. “I take everything one day at a time. And I know if I take everything one day at a time, you know the end goals will, God willing, happen. But I think for me, I don’t really look ahead.”

Former Texas running back Bijan Robinson warms up at the NFL scouting combine in March. One month later, he was the No. 8 overall pick in the draft, and many expect the Atlanta Falcons rookie to pick up right where he left off as a Longhorn.

It was a slice of the humility that is characteristic of Robinson. It was also a glimpse of the maturity that his new head coach, Arthur Smith, praises about the 21-year-old, who was scheduled to make his preseason debut against the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The NFL universe and fantasy football eggheads might project that Robinson is poised to tear up the league as the centerpiece of the Falcons' offense, but there are no clip-and-save or potential foot-in-mouth declarations coming from the man himself.

Maybe he just doesn’t want to say publicly that he can envision having the type of impact that Saquon Barkley had as a multidimensional threat for the New York Giants as a rookie in 2018 with his league-high 2,028 yards from scrimmage. Perhaps Robinson has some list of goals, which might even include breaking Eric Dickerson’s 1983 NFL rookie record of 2,212 yards from scrimmage, tucked away for safekeeping with private possessions.

“I’ve never been that guy,” Robinson said. “I’ve never been a guy to write end goals because I know that if I play my game and just let the God-given ability go, hopefully things like that will happen. But I’ve been asked that question before every year, and I always say the same thing: I’m going to go out there and give my all, and then you guys will see the end result.”

In other words, just wait and see.

Bijan Robinson was scheduled to make his preseason debut in a limited role Friday night. “We’re not going to go crazy," coach Arthur Smith said. "Feel the speed, a little more speed than he’s felt out there in practice. Get him tackled, get him ready to go for Sept. 10.”

Someone asked Robinson what his response would be if his coaches, maybe Smith or offensive coordinator Dave Ragone, similarly asked him about his goals.

“Same answer,” he said flatly.

“Even my family will ask, and I’m like, ‘Y’all know. Y’all should know at this point.’ I’m not going to say it. It is what it is.”

Let’s just say that Robinson is anything but a secret weapon. The Falcons undoubtedly project some game-changing impact after selecting him eighth overall, the highest slot for a running back since Barkley was picked second overall by the Giants in 2018. During a practice this week, the potential was so obvious as Robinson exploded through rushing lanes one minute and then wheeled out of the backfield the next before squeezing the football with his soft hands.

During one sequence, he fielded kicks, and the football sailed wide and deep. No sweat. Robinson floated for several feet, then stuck out his left arm to snag the ball over his shoulder with one hand. He made it look so easy.

After sitting out the preseason opener at Miami last weekend, Robinson is expected to be on the field for just a handful of plays against Cincinnati, with the real debut looming against Carolina in a few weeks.

Bijan Robinson makes a juggling one-handed catch during a training camp practice. The rookie from Texas is expected to be a Day 1 starter in the NFL.

“They all need to play at some point,” Smith said. “We’re not going to go crazy. We just need reps. We’re not going to show everything, but we need to execute well. So that’s what you’ll see: basic stuff to get him going. Feel the speed, a little more speed than he’s felt out there in practice. Get him tackled, get him ready to go for Sept. 10.”

Smith has been plenty creative in designing his offense over the past two seasons, and he has shown a propensity for relying on the run. With Robinson, the options could go to the next level as the cast surrounding young quarterback Desmond Ridder includes the emerging first-round picks from the previous two drafts, tight end Kyle Pitts and wide receiver Drake London, as well as a 1,000-yard rusher last year in, Tyler Allgeier, and the versatile Cordarrelle Patterson.

“There are a lot of guys who can get the ball,” Robinson said. “A lot of talented dudes.”

Ask him to project how many touches he’ll get, and, of course, there are no predictions.

“I’ll just go with whatever the team needs me to do,” he said. “Coach Smith and Coach Rags, whatever they have for me … I’m going to make sure that every time I touch the ball, or every time even if I don’t touch the ball, if I’m blocking downfield, giving my best effort. If I have the ball in my hand, you’ve got to make something special with it as much as you can.”

This could be fun to watch. And if you listen to Robinson, it can happen fast on any given Sunday.

“When I step on the field, I’m ready to go,” Bijan Robinson said. “I say my quick prayer, and I go out there and do what I’ve got to do.”

Need a lot of carries to get warmed up?

No numbers, please.

“When I step on the field, I’m ready to go,” he said. “Off the bus, my mindset is already made for the game. When I get on the field, I like the energy. I just see the stadium, all the fans, and I’m already ready to go. I say my quick prayer, and I go out there and do what I’ve got to do.”

That sounds like a promise the Falcons can rise with.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bijan Robinson looks poised to tear up NFL as a rookie