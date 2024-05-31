‘It’s no secret’ – AS Monaco facilitating departure for Arsenal target Youssouf Fofana

AS Monaco CEO Thiago Scuro has already revealed that the door is open for Youssouf Fofana (25) to leave the club this summer. Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, the Frenchman revealed that the Principality club are even going so far as to facilitate his departure.

Fofana garnered considerable Premier League interest last summer, notably from Fulham, Nottingham Forest and West Ham United, however, he decided to remain with Les Monégasques for a further season. It was a decision that paid off for both parties. Fofana, on an individual level, had his most complete season as a professional, helping guide ASM back into the UEFA Champions League.

However, with just one year remaining on his current deal and no signs of a renewal, the time has come to depart. “My future? I have spoken about it with the hierarchy, it isn’t a secret,” began Fofana in a press conference, ahead of Euro 2024. “We had exchanges and they agreed to accompany me in this new stage. If it (a move) doesn’t happen, I still have a year left and I will be happy to stay. We were in agreement that we would accompany each other in this process in which everyone should be a winner, be it me or the club,” he added.

As reported by L’Équipe, Fofana is garnering interest from Arsenal, AC Milan, Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, which should allow the Principality club to garner a considerable fee for their France international.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle