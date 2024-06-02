'No need for Scotland to call up Dykes replacement'

In the wake of the news Lyndon Dykes will miss Euro 2024 with a devastating training ground injury, attention has turned quickly to who could replace the Scotland striker in Steve Clarke's squad.

Tommy Conway? Ross Stewart? What about Ryan Hardie? Or is simply not replacing the Queens Park Rangers forward an option?

BBC Scotland pundit Rory Loy believes so.

Prior to Dykes' injury, Clarke was required to cut down his provisional 28-man squad by two for the Euros.

With the striker now ruled out, that would mean only one more player has to be removed by 8 June - and Loy feels that could be a factor.

"There are options, but I wouldn’t bring anyone in,” the former Scotland youth international said on Sunday's Off the Ball.

"Okay, you would have to take a risk with Che Adams and wrap him in up in cotton wool, but he does a similar job to Dykes.

"I think if you’re cutting one from the squad with Dykes now out, with James Forrest in there, Ryan Christie in there and with how strong our midfield is, I don’t know if I would be going out and getting a Conway, Stewart, Hardie or even a Ryan Fraser."