No sanctions for Xavier coach Sean Miller in the Arizona IARP case

The Independent Accountability Resolution Process, a panel the NCAA created to review select complex infractions cases, announced its ruling Wednesday for the University of Arizona, which included current Xavier men's basketball coach Sean Miller.

There were no sanctions handed down to Miller in the ruling, meaning Miller will not be penalized, and it brings an end to a five-year saga filled with questions and accusations.

“This has been a long journey and I am glad everything is finally finished,” said Miller. “I am excited to move forward. I’d like to thank my wife Amy and my entire family, (Xavier University) President Hanycz and (Xavier Director of Athletics and University Vice President) Greg Christopher for their support through the completion of this process.”

The ruling on Arizona stated: "The hearing panel found no violation for the former head men’s basketball coach because the hearing panel determined that the former head men’s basketball coach demonstrated that he promoted an atmosphere of compliance and monitored two of his assistant coaches regarding the academic eligibility of men’s basketball prospective student-athletes, rebutting the presumption of head coach responsibility."

Xavier head coach Sean Miller watches play in the second half against Southern University.

During his time at Arizona, the NCAA deemed Miller "did not demonstrate that he promoted an atmosphere for compliance and monitored his staff within the basketball program."

Miller was hit with a Level I coach-control violation. Wednesday's ruling found Miller was not guilty of that violation and removed the Level I violation.

Miller went through the IARP process in early August.

“We are pleased with the panel’s decision,” said Christopher. “After participating in the IARP hearing and reviewing the extensive record, we were confident the panel would make this decision.”

The allegations against Miller were that he failed to monitor two assistant coaches, allowing them to accept cash bribes and arrange for fraudulent academic transcripts for players. The bribe detailed in Arizona's case was reportedly for $20,000 to assistant Book Richardson, who was also one of Miller's assistant coaches while he was at Xavier. Richardson was subsequently arrested and sentenced to three months in prison and two years probation.

Miller's former assistant coaches, Richardson and Mark Phelps, were both hit with sanctions based on the NCAA principles of ethical conduct.

Richardson, who's referred to as "Former assistant men's basketball coach No. 1" in the ruling, was given three Level I violations and handed a 10-year show cause order.

Phelps, listed as "Former assistant men's basketball coach No. 2" in the ruling, was given one Level II violation and two Level III violations, resulting in a two-year show cause order.

A show-cause means any NCAA penalties imposed on an individual coach will stick with that coach for a designated period of time and could be transferred to another school that hires the coach before the order expires.

“We are glad this matter is now behind Sean. All focus now is on the season ahead,” said Christopher.

