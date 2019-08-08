The Boston Red Sox, Kansas City Royals and Mother Nature all didn't cooperate Wednesday night.

The result: a make-up "game" that could last as little as ten minutes.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Red Sox and Royals were tied at 4-4 entering the 10th inning at Fenway Park when a heavy downpour forced a rain delay that began at 10:47 p.m. ET. After one hour and 49 minutes, the game finally was suspended in the wee hours of Thursday morning.

A make-up date is set for Thursday, Aug. 22 at 1:05 p.m. ET, when Boston and Kansas City will pick up where they left off in the top of the 10th. For the Red Sox, that means no off-day in San Diego ahead of a three-game series against the Padres from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25.

"There's a lot of people upset about that one," Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters after the game, via WEEI.com's Rob Bradford. "No golfing, or Sea World or Legoland. No marina, no whatever. It is what it is. There was no other option."

The Royals likely aren't pleased, either. Instead of an off day between series in Baltimore in Cleveland, they'll have to fly up to Boston. And because the game will resume in extras, the Red Sox can end things in their first at-bat, which wouldn't exactly result in an efficient trip for Kansas City.

As Cora said, though, there were few other options for both teams, who have to lace them up for an extra-innings mini-game two weeks from now.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

No San Diego off-day? Red Sox-Royals rainout creates unique situation originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston