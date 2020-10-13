No ‘Sammy Watkins revenge game’ en route during Bills-Chiefs

While the Buffalo Bills had the “Zay Jones revenge game” a few weeks ago, the “Sammy Watkins revenge game” will have to wait.

In Week 6, the Bills will host the Kansas City Chiefs. However, Watkins, 27, is currently not expected to play against his former team.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Watkins is going to miss a couple of games due to a hamstring injury he suffered on Sunday against the Raiders:

Chiefs’ WR Sammy Watkins is expected to miss time, “possibly a couple weeks”, with a hamstring injury that doctors still are evaluating, per source. Chiefs scheduled to play at Buffalo and at Denver the next two weeks. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 12, 2020





On the season, Watkins has 21 catches for 222 yards with two touchdowns, one of which came in the Chiefs’ loss to the Raiders.

Watkins was Buffalo’s first-round pick in 2014, but it never worked out during his time with the Bills. Injuries consistently hampered his time in Buffalo, and eventually he was traded. Watkins did briefly spend time in training under Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane, but before the 2017 regular season, Watkins was shipped out to the Los Angeles Rams with a sixth-round pick for cornerback EJ Gaines and a second-round pick.

Watkins has yet to face against the Bills in his career.

Related