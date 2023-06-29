No Saints were selected for NFL.com’s All-Rookie Team watch list

There are some exciting New Orleans Saints rookies with the chance to make an immediate impact in 2023, but it seems that they’re being overlooked around the country. When Chad Reuter of released his All-Rookie Team watch list for the 2023 draft class, it did not include a single member of the Saints.

Bryan Bresee and Isaiah Foskey were both skipped over for the four defensive line spots despite being in line for a lot of playing time off the jump. The one defensive tackle, Jalen Carter, is joining a very busy defensive line with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Houston Texans No. 2 pick Will Anderson being chosen for the defensive ends is very understandable and obvious, but Reuter selected BJ Ojulari and Lukas Van Ness over Foskey. Foskey is a pro-ready defensive end that will come in and have an important role in the Saints pass rush unit; Ojulari will have the snaps but is further away from a finished product. Van Ness is also more of a potential player, coming in younger and with less experience than the rest of the guys.

On the offensive side, Reuter selected Los Angeles Rams sixth-round rookie Zach Evans at running back. Kendre Miller pushed Evans out of the running back rotation at TCU and was drafted three rounds earlier but Reuter still likes Evans better. To be fair, Evans has Cam Akers as his only competition which is a nod in his direction. But with Alvin Kamara’s possible suspension and Miller having a much better team around him, it’s hard not to imagine Miller making a case for All-Rookie recognition by year’s end.

