No rush over new Mainoo deal

[Getty Images]

I am told there is no rush from either Manchester United or the player's side to get a new contract for young midfielder Kobbie Mainoo pushed through.

The 18-year-old signed a long-term contract 12 months ago.

However, since then he has become a first-team regular and earned England recognition.

United are looking to improve his current terms considerably and it seems the Stockport-born youngster is keen to remain at Old Trafford, so there is no panic about getting an agreement.

All sides remain quite calm.