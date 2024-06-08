No run support for Ryan sends Twins to fourth straight loss

PITTSBURGH – The way the Twins finished the first inning Friday foreshadowed their entire evening against Pittsburgh Pirates starter Mitch Keller.

The Twins had two runners on base after seven pitches. Trevor Larnach opened with an opposite-field double and Carlos Correa drew a walk. Then the rally fizzled with a flyout and two strikeouts on called third strikes.

That was the theme when the Twins put runners on base. Some quality offensive opportunities were spoiled by strikeouts in a 3-0 loss at PNC Park, the fourth time they've been shut out. Royce Lewis, Mr. Grand Slam, even struck out in his first at-bat with the bases loaded this season as the Twins lost their fourth straight game.

Twins starter Joe Ryan was effective, permitting two hits and two runs in seven innings, but there was no run support.

It wasn't until the fifth inning when the Twins had a baserunner reach third base. After Willi Castro drew a one-out walk, Larnach and Correa loaded the bases with back-to-back singles. Assistant hitting coach Derek Shomon was ejected for expressing his displeasure with home-plate umpire Paul Clemons' strike zone during the inning, but Keller struck out Lewis on an elevated 95-mph fastball and Max Kepler with a sharp slider.

Keller smacked his glove as he walked off the mound and shouted, "Let's go!"

In the sixth inning, the Twins ruined their own rally. Pirates left fielder Bryan Reynolds took a leadoff hit away from Ryan Jeffers with a diving catch. After a single from Jose Miranda, Byron Buxton lined a single to left field. As Miranda raced from first-to-third, Reynolds opted to throw to second base.

Buxton, assuming Reynolds' throw was headed to third, was caught midway between first and second base, and he was tagged out in a rundown. Carlos Santana, the next batter, hit a fly ball to center field that could've been a sacrifice fly if Buxton hadn't run into the second out of the inning.

Keller completed six scoreless innings with eight strikeouts and two walks. He's allowed only four runs in his last five starts, and the Twins couldn't take advantage of their seven hits.

Ryan retired nine of his first 10 batters, greeting each of those hitters with a first-pitch strike. The one hit came from a splitter to Oneil Cruz in the second inning that didn't split downward. Cruz launched it to the last few rows in the right field seats for a 422-foot solo homer, the ball rocketing off his bat at 114 mph.

Reynolds opened the fourth inning with a double and Ryan issued walks to two of the next three batters, including an eight-pitch walk to Cruz. The walks turned costly when Nick Gonzales hit a sacrifice fly to center field.

The seven-inning outing matched Ryan's longest start of the season for the fourth time. He was constantly on the attack, throwing a first-pitch strike to 21 of his 25 batters. Following his two walks in the fourth inning, he retired his final 11 batters.

Twins reliever Griffin Jax surrendered a two-out, two-strike homer to Pirates leadoff hitter Connor Joe in the eighth inning, ending his streak of eight scoreless appearances.