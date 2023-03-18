No roster move for Matthew Stafford means Rams QB sees another $57M become fully guaranteed

With Matthew Stafford still a member of the Los Angeles Rams on Friday, another $57 million of the former Georgia quarterback’s contract became fully guaranteed.

Per Mike Florio of NBC Sports, the fully guaranteed $57 million is the total of his $31 million base salary in 2024 and a $26 million option bonus the Rams must now exercise.

Via Florio:

Throw in his $1.5 million base salary from 2022 and a fully-guaranteed $1.5 million base salary for 2023, and that’s $120 million either paid or owed to Stafford since Super Bowl LVI.

The Rams were rumored to be interested in trading the Super Bowl-winning quarterback this offseason. There were also rumors Stafford might be interested in retiring, though the former No. 1 overall draft pick has not said anything to promote that idea.

