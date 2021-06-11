No room for Marcus Rashford in Jose Mourinho’s England XI

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
PA Sport Staff
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Jose Mourinho would not pick his former Manchester United players Marcus Rashford or Luke Shaw if he was selecting the England side to face Croatia in their Euro 2020 opener on Sunday.

Mourinho said both Harry Kane and Jack Grealish would be “untouchables” in his starting eleven, and that left no room for Rashford, one of the most reliable performers in Mourinho’s time at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese went with an attacking trio of Grealish, Mason Mount and Phil Foden behind Kane, with Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips behind.

“Grealish is untouchable and his best position is coming in from the left,” Mourinho told talkSPORT. “It creates a situation, because Rashford can only play there. When he plays on the right he completely loses his dynamic, it is totally broken. He is very good on the left, attacking space.

“Grealish for me is tremendous in what he creates. He reminds me a little bit, I don’t lie, he reminds me of Luis Figo…the way he gets forward, gets penalties, he’s very powerful and I like him a lot.

“I would say Grealish on the left, Mount as the number 10 and it’s something I like a lot, inverted wingers, so I would play Foden on the right.”

Mourinho, who openly criticised Shaw while at United, named a back four of John Stones, Tyrone Mings, Ben Chilwell and Kyle Walker in front of Dean Henderson, the only United player he selected with Harry Maguire injured.

Jose Mourinho would pick Ben Chilwell (right) and of Luke Shaw
Jose Mourinho would pick Ben Chilwell (right) and of Luke Shaw (Nick Potts/PA).

“At left-back I would go with Chilwell,” Mourinho said. “I wouldn’t think twice…He is intelligent, he covers the space, is dangerous in attack, good in the air and at set-pieces.

“(Shaw) I think has had a good season, clearly an evolution in terms of emotionally and professionally, but I think Chilwell has something more, especially with the ball, the way he thinks. He is very calm under pressure. I like Chilwell a lot.”

Henderson has only one cap for England, but Mourinho said he had full faith in the 24-year-old as he chose him ahead of Jordan Pickford.

“I am a Henderson fan,” he said. “When I was at United he was a kid, and I tell this story because it shows his nature.

Jose Mourinho believes Dean Henderson (right) should start in goal for England
Jose Mourinho believes Dean Henderson (right) should start in goal for England (Nick Potts/PA).

“He came to my office asking for a loan, he went to Shrewsbury, but this kid said to me then, ‘When I come back, I want to be number one’. We looked at each other because we had (David) De Gea and this kid never played one game, but he has had incredible development.

“The loans were all very successful. The way United organised them I think United did amazing for him and he did amazing for himself. He has this arrogance in him, this trust and belief which I think an England goalkeeper needs.”

Asked to rate England’s chances of winning a tournament which will end with a Wembley final on July 11, Mourinho said: “Can? 100 per cent. Should? It is a little bit too much, extra pressure they don’t need – but of course they can.

“They’ve got the potential. They should be positive and believe in themselves.”

Recommended Stories

  • Donovan Mitchell, Jazz shake off Clippers in Game 2

    Donovan Mitchell collided with Paul George late in the fourth quarter and stayed down a while.

  • Chelsea reportedly considering sale of as many as seven players

    Thomas Tuchel's been linked with big buys of Erling Haaland and Achraf Hakimi amongst others, but the Chelsea boss won't simply be stocking up on treasures.

  • Draymond hilariously reacts to Kevin Durant-P.J. Tucker skirmish

    Draymond called out the league after watching how the Kevin Durant-PJ Tucker incident was handled.

  • Jazz put Clippers on ropes again with 2-0 series lead thanks to another huge Donovan Mitchell game

    The Jazz led by as many as 21 before the Clippers rallied, but Donovan Mitchell and Utah made the big shots late to secure a 117-111 win.

  • Game Recap: Jazz 117, Clippers 111

    Led by Donovan Mitchells 37 points, the No. 1 seed Jazz defeated the No. 4 seed Clippers, 117-111, in Game 2. Rudy Gobert added 13 points, three blocks and a Playoff career-high 20 rebounds for the Jazz in the victory, while Paul George tallied 27 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Clippers in the losing effort. The Jazz lead this best-of-seven series, 2-0, with Game 3 taking place on Saturday, June 12

  • MLB trade deadline: With 50 days remaining, the biggest names who could be moved by July 30

    Now that teams are starting to chat about potential trades, here are the biggest names in the game who could be moved at the July 30 trade deadline.

  • See Shaquille O'Neal's Daughter Amirah, Who's an NCAA Basketball Star

    Former NBA player Shaquille O'Neal and reality TV star Shaunie O'Neal first got together at the start of the '00s and were married for nine years before they divorced in 2011. While they're no longer a couple, they still share five children. The two have three sons—Myles, 24, Shareef, 21, and Shaqir, 18—and two daughters—Amirah, 19, and Me'arah, 15. Shaquille O'Neal's third daughter, Taahirah, 24, is from his relationship with ex Arnetta Yardbourgh.Unsurprisingly, a few of Shaq's kids are follow

  • Mitchell has 37, Jazz beat Clippers 117-111 for 2-0 lead

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Donovan Mitchell's scoring sent the Utah Jazz into the lead and their defense closed the door. Mitchell scored 37 points and the Jazz forced nine straight misses down the stretch to outlast the Los Angeles Clippers 117-111 on Thursday night and take a 2-0 lead in their Western Conference semifinal series. Mitchell clinched the game with a driving shot with 43 seconds remaining but then appeared to hurt his leg slightly on a foul by Paul George with 10 seconds to play.

  • McVay in better mood, says he's better coach with Stafford

    Sean McVay has finally given a bit of real insight into the reasons why the Los Angeles Rams traded Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford. A few hours before the Rams wrapped up their offseason program, McVay responded to a question about his thoughts on Stafford by saying he's a happier, better head coach since the Rams' high-profile quarterback change in March. “I think I’ve been very happy,” McVay said Thursday while on stage at a news conference for the Los Angeles Super Bowl Organizing Committee.

  • Bucks blow big lead, then rally to edge Nets 86-83 in Game 3

    Jrue Holiday figured the Brooklyn Nets expected him to call a timeout as soon as he got the ball with his team trailing by one in the final minute. Instead, Holiday delivered just in time to keep the Milwaukee Bucks from falling into a hole from which no NBA team has ever recovered. “I felt like maybe they thought I was going to call a timeout,” Holiday said.

  • Errol Spence Jr. vs. Manny Pacquiao: Algieri says ‘we could get upset’

    Errol Spence Jr. vs. Manny Pacquiao: Chris Algieri, who fought both men, smells a potential upset.

  • Djokovic-Nadal, Tsitsipas-Zverev in French Open semifinals

    Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal know there's something special about the two of them meeting in the French Open semifinals — even if they'd prefer, of course, for it to happen a round later. “Each time we face each other, there’s that extra tension and expectations,” the top-seeded Djokovic said. The third-seeded Nadal's take?

  • Vegas puts on a show in series clincher

    After taking the first two games of their second round series, Colorado has been eliminated from the playoffs. (Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Tennis-Let battle commence, says Djokovic ahead of Nadal showdown

    Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal will add another chapter to their rivalry when they face off in a much-anticipated clash on Friday but there will be more at stake than just a spot in the French Open final. A semi-final battle between world number one Djokovic and 13-time Roland Garros winner Nadal was the expected outcome once they were placed on the same side of the draw after the Spaniard slipped down the rankings to third behind Russian Daniil Medvedev. It would be a 58th career meeting between the pair with Nadal looking to draw level with Djokovic on 29 wins while the victor would also book a 29th Grand Slam final appearance, behind only Roger Federer on 31.

  • At the French Open, an unlikely women’s final is set

    The French Open women's final: Barbora Krejcikova versus Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, each looking for her first Grand Slam singles title.

  • Dates and times set for entire Islanders-Lightning Stanley Cup Semifinals series

    After eliminating the Boston Bruins in six games, the Islanders now know exactly when they’ll be on the ice next.

  • Devin Booker draws inspiration from younger sister

    As Devin Booker continues his hot play for the Phoenix Suns, we dig into the vault to reflect on his inspiration - his sister, Mya Powell - and how her love and support drives him to succeed.

  • Golden Knights top Avalanche 6-3, reach Stanley Cup semis

    When Alex Pietrangelo signed with the Vegas Golden Knights in October, he didn’t mince words as to why he left St. Louis after 12 seasons. “Obviously the atmosphere; I mean, I think everybody agrees it’s probably the best place to play in the NHL right now," he said. Pietrangelo scored his first goal of the postseason to break a tie late in the second period, and the Golden Knights defeated the Colorado Avalanche 6-3 in Game 6 of their second-round series to advance to the Stanley Cup semifinals.

  • Steve Stricker asks Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka to sort out their issues 'like big boys' before Ryder Cup

    Steve Stricker has told Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka that their feud is making his Ryder Cup captaincy “more difficult” and will ask them to sort out their issues “like big boys” before the US try to win back the trophy in September. So much for the ongoing spat having “no effect whatsoever on what happens on the course” in the biennial dust-up at Whistling Straits. That is what Koepka claimed on Wednesday. Stricker thinks otherwise as he tries to address the age-old old American failing

  • Which 18 players will make the U.S. Olympic women’s soccer roster?

    The U.S. women's national soccer team has never had such a deep roster. Which 18 players will be named to the squad for the Tokyo Olympics?