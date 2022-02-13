No rest for Hornets’ Ball for good reason: NBA All-Star Weekend

This week looks to be a busy one for Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball as the NBA heads into the All-Star break.

Ball and the Hornets will head north to Minneapolis to play the Timberwolves for an 8 p.m. tipoff on Tuesday.

The Hornets return to host the Miami Heat at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Then Ball heads to Cleveland for All-Star Weekend, which starts with the Rising Stars game on Friday (9 p.m., TNT). The three-game tournament features the NBA’s emerging talent, including Ball, former UNC standout Cole Anthony, and the Timberwolves’ Jaden McDaniels, whose brother Jalen plays with the Hornets.

Ball will wrap up the weekend as a reserve in next Sunday’s All-Star Game (8 p.m., TNT).

The second-year point guard was initially left off All-Star rosters. Then last Monday, Hornets general manager woke up Ball with the news that he would be an injury replacement for Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant, the Observer’s Roderick Boone reported.

Durant picked Ball for his All-Star team, which also includes former Duke star Jayson Tatum of Boston, Memphis’ Ja Morant, Atlanta’s Trae Young and Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid. They’ll face a team led by Lakers star LeBron James that includes former Charlotte Christian and Davidson star Stephen Curry of Golden State, and NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of Milwaukee.

Dua Lipa, shown at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, will perform in Charlotte on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.

Dua Lipa in town

English singer and songwriter Dua Lipa brings her “Future Nostalgia” tour to Spectrum Center on Wednesday.

Charlotte is the fifth stop on the tour in support of her Grammy-winning album of the same name. The tour started Feb. 9 in Miami.

Her 2020 album included “Levitating,” which features Charlotte rapper DaBaby.

In case you’re wondering, Dua Lipa’s first name means “love” in Albanian. Her show starts at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are available at Ticketmaster.

Look for Théoden Janes’ concert review at CharlotteObserver.com on Thursday morning.

~ see ya in a city near you ~ pic.twitter.com/Xa1dHvF8mR — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) February 10, 2022

The Charlotte Water Vest station in the McCrorey Heights neighborhood could get some lights.

City, county government

Charlotte City Council: The council will consider affordable housing proposals for four vacant city-owned properties and a $4.2 million contract for Tasers, body-worn cameras and other equipment for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The council will meet at 5 p.m. Monday. The meeting will be shown on the Government Channel and the city’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Historic Landmarks Commission: The commission will hold a virtual meeting at 5 p.m. Monday. Among the items on its agenda are improvements to a Charlotte Water tower on Patton Avenue in the McCrorey Heights neighborhood. The “Tank Up-Lighting Project” aims to bring awareness to the “contributions of African Americans/other people of color to the progress” of the station, according to the McCrorey Heights Neighborhood Association.

Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners: The board will hold its general meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Government Center. No agenda was available as of Friday. The meeting can be watched on the Government Channel or online at watch.mecknc.gov.

From CharlotteFive.com

▪ Taste 20 wines and 10 small plates from five different regions of the world on Friday at “Wines Around the World II,” presented by Roots, 1520 S. Tryon St.

▪ “History & Homage: A Culinary Celebration of Black History” is a five-course dinner on Saturday that will explore Black culinary culture, history and community. The event is hosted by Community Matters Cafe, 821 W. 1st St.

▪ We’ve had coffee and chicken wing brackets. This week, you’ll get to weigh in on the Charlotte area’s best doughnut. Look for a new bracket this week at CharlotteFive.com.

Don't miss

N.C. Black Heritage Festival: Dozens of Black-owned businesses will be part of this year’s festival, themed “Past, Present, & Future.” Visitors should expect to see plenty of crafts, culture and art next Saturday at the Cabarrus Arena & Events Center in Concord.

