No respect? Jose Abreu slighted for AL Silver Slugger Award

It's not as bad of an oversight as Joey Votto, but White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu was overlooked for the American League Silver Slugger Award on Thursday.

First baseman Eric Hosmer received the honor over Abreu, who outslugged his Kansas City counterpart .552 to .498.

Previously a Silver Slugger winner in 2014, Abreu's production was his best since his rookie campaign. Abreu finished the year with a .304/.354/.552 slash line with 33 home runs and 102 RBIs in 675 plate appearances. Hosmer hit .318/.385/.498 with 25 homers and 94 RBIs in 671 plate appearances.

Abreu also had a massive edge in total bases as he led the AL with 343. Hosmer finished 12th overall in total bases with 300.

Abreu also finished with an edge in both park adjusted-production categories. Abreu had a 140 OPS-plus to Hosmer's 132 while Abreu had the slight edge in weighted Runs Created plus, 114-113.

The National League race was an even bigger omission as Paul Goldschmidt topped Votto, who finished with a whopping 1032-966 edge in OPS.