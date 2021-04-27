'I get no respect': How Brian Jordan is the forgotten two-sport star

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gabe Lacques, USA TODAY
·13 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Brian Jordan spent the prime of his life hunting hanging curveballs and unsuspecting wide receivers, barreling into second basemen like they were fullbacks and reading a quarterback’s eyes as if he were scrutinizing a pitcher fiddling with a grip in his glove.

Now, he writes children’s books.

Yet, even that pursuit crystallizes the drive, self-belief and fearlessness that enabled Jordan to stand unabashedly aside Bo Jackson and Deion Sanders as beacons of a fleeting and perhaps obsolete era of MLB and NFL crossover stars.

“I Told You I Can Play!”, Jordan’s literary debut, draws upon a childhood experience in which 8-year-old Brian is deemed too young to join a neighborhood football game with his brother and friends, all two or so years his senior.

An injury leaves the older boys no choice but to summon Brian onto the gridiron, whereupon he finds the end zone and his pride with equal rapidity.

“I held that ball up to my brother and said, ‘I told you I could play,’ ” Jordan remembers.

“I wanted to beat the older kids and show them up.”

Thursday, the NFL will commence its annual draft, a three-day pigskin bacchanal that will match 259 players with their new teams. There will be some All-Pros and Super Bowl heroes and perhaps Hall of Famers in the group.

But there will be nobody like Jackson, a Pro Bowler and All-Star Game MVP alike, perhaps the greatest athlete in modern U.S. sports history who, but for a hip injury, would have thoroughly married myth with reality.

There will be no one like Neon Deion, who played both sports with elan, once took a helicopter-private plane trek to compete for the Falcons and World Series-bound Braves on the same day and was talented enough to play both sides of the ball for the Dallas Cowboys.

And there will be no one like Jordan, who enjoyed a far better baseball career than Sanders and Jackson and played in almost as many NFL games as Jackson, yet accepts his spot in the pantheon of multi-sport greats.

“I tell people I’m the Rodney Dangerfield of two-sport athletes,” says Jordan, now 54, evoking the late comedian. “I get no respect.”

Yet examining Jordan’s body of work, 30 years after his tortured decision to walk away from the NFL and arguably the most charismatic team of that era, can tell us a lot about baseball and football.

It can tell us a lot about how we raise our athletes and how specialization robs them of a crucial hammer – leverage – that could be wielded on their behalf at every level.

And it tells us how control-hungry coaches may yet conspire to prevent another Bo, another Deion or even another Brian Jordan from blessing us with the full bounty of their gifts.

“I don’t think we’ll see another one,” Jordan soberly predicts.

Perhaps that’s because obstacles Jordan cleared have only grown higher.

Saying no

For the uninitiated: Brian Jordan could play.

Over 15 major league seasons – some of them part-time due to football obligations – Jordan hit 184 home runs, batted better than .300 three times, made an All-Star team, finished eighth in 1996 MVP voting and accumulated 33 Wins Above Replacement – putting him in a right field rent district that includes Shawn Green, Paul O’Neill and Nick Markakis.

In three NFL seasons, he was a Pro Bowl alternate, intercepted five passes his final two seasons and brought a physicality to the strong safety position that might look foreign in today’s more risk-conscious era.

That reality hatched from childhood dreams encouraged by his parents, who when Jordan was a first-grader urged him to write down his goals.

“That was my dream – to be different – to play two different professional sports," he says. "It came to fruition, through a lot of hard work and determination.”

And persistence.

Growing up in Baltimore as a three-sport star – yep, Jordan hooped in high school, too, but at 6 feet lacked the handle to consider a basketball career – he pursued his goals virtually unimpeded. As a running back and ballplayer at Milford Mill High School, Jordan had options – Cleveland drafted him in the 20th round of the baseball draft – but eyes for just one school: Maryland.

On a recruiting trip to College Park, a handful of upperclassmen sneaked him into a night club and Jordan sat at a booth, surrounded by offensive linemen and thought, “Oh God, I’m going to have a good career playing behind these guys.”

Yet when signing day arrived, coach Bobby Ross switched up: After previous assurances Jordan could play both sports in college, Ross asked that he skip baseball his freshman year.

It was a classic power play by a coach unwilling to share his athlete with another program. Jordan refused to capitulate.

“I looked at him and looked at my parents and said, ‘I can’t do that,’ ” Jordan recalls. “You’re talking about a major choice in a kid’s life. Me, I wanted to follow my dream and that was play two sports.

“The University of Richmond allowed me to do that.”

Richmond? The Division I-AA school seemed like a precipitous drop from the Atlantic Coast Conference. And Jordan arrived on campus with expectations he’d dominate.

When a senior-heavy roster of running backs relegated him to the sidelines, Jordan volunteered to switch to defense. The defensive coordinator was thrilled, the head coach unmoved.

Jordan would be redshirted, an indignation for an athlete with places to go.

“I went into the head coach’s office,” Jordan recalls, “and said, ‘Look, I’m not going to be here five years. I’m either going to be in the NFL or playing baseball.’ "

True enough. The Cardinals drafted Jordan with the 30th overall pick in 1988; Jordan signed with the Cardinals but stipulated he’d play his redshirt junior football season at Richmond.

Another year of laying the wood to Division I-AA opponents earned Jordan a Senior Bowl invite, and a chance to convert his pre-draft third-round grade to something better.

Mission nearly accomplished: Jordan left a strong impression in practices with the Dan Reeves-led Denver Broncos staff that coached his North squad, and might have played his way into the first round.

But during the game, while attempting to tackle Miami running back Cleveland Gary, Jordan got caught between the ballcarrier and a teammate, and suffered a dislocated ankle and broken fibula.

The Broncos drafted Hall of Famer Steve Atwater; Jordan underwent surgery under the watch of the mortified Cardinals, fell to the Buffalo Bills in the seventh round and astounded their doctors when he was able to run by minicamp, three months after his injury.

The Bills were just beginning a run of six consecutive division titles and soon, four straight Super Bowl losses. After a productive preseason, Jordan thought he’d made the team when, on cutdown day, there were no knocks on his door.

Yet he was eventually summoned from the training room to see coach Marv Levy, who had an offer, not a guarantee: Go on injured reserve for the entire year.

It was time to say no again, this time to a future Hall of Fame coach.

“My heart just sank,” says Jordan, who was not yet fully recovered from his injury, “and I looked at him and said, ‘After going through what I did, only to be on injured reserve …’”

The Falcons snapped him up on waivers before he could even get back home, a transaction with lifetime implications.

2 legit

Atlanta, shall we say, was not Buffalo.

Jordan parachuted from a veteran camp led by Bruce Smith and Cornelius Bennett to what would be three years of controlled chaos.

Sanders, drafted fifth overall in the ’89 draft, peppered practices with incessant trash talk, pitting defensive backs against receivers. Coach Jim Hanifan was fired after an 0-4 start. Jordan, finally mended, would be activated for the final four games of the ’89 season, setting the stage for two productive seasons and one unforgettable ride.

Coach Jerry Glanville’s arrival in 1990 brought a coach clad in black, matching the team’s new uniforms, and the squad would soon become an indelible slice of ‘90s pop culture.

Little was sacred, from Glanville mockingly calling Jordan "Baseball" in the film room, to the defense designating a “Homie of the Week,” a player who whiffed badly on a tackle in a game and thus would have to wear a practice jersey patterned after Damon Wayans’ “Homie The Clown” character on the nascent Fox network’s "In Living Color."

The Falcons went just 5-11 in Glanville’s first season, but four days after losing their 1991 opener, came an unexpected defining moment: MC Hammer’s release of 2 Legit 2 Quit, the title track of the Oakland rapper’s fourth album.

It soon became a Falcons anthem, a rallying cry for a team that would win eight of its last 11 and claim the first playoff berth since 1982.

In November, Hammer’s video for the song dropped, featuring a panoply of sports stars including Glanville, Sanders and Andre Rison, who welcomed Hammer to their sidelines. Heavyweight champ Evander Holyfield would join him. Fulton County Stadium was suddenly star central.

Sanders’ high-stepping after interceptions soon gave way to the Falcons aiming to reach the end zone after every pick – a lateral-fest that tossed risk aside in favor of fun. After closing a playoff game in that fashion, ABC analyst Dan Dierdorf called it one of the "stupidest plays I've seen in a long time," the swagger too astonishing for the VHS era.

“It was crazy, man,” says Jordan. “It became an Atlanta community football team. Everybody loved us. That’s the way we played the game. People thought we were reckless, but sometimes reckless works.

“I was the humble guy in the corner just admiring everything. I didn’t speak up too much when the celebrities came through.”

He just balled, developing a symbiotic relationship with Neon Deion: Sanders, Jordan said, promised to shut down half the field, and Jordan would make all of his tackles.

Deion Sanders, Atlanta Falcons.
Deion Sanders, Atlanta Falcons.

They won at New Orleans in a wild-card game before losing to eventual Super Bowl champion Washington. Soon, the sugar high of that season would wear off.

Jordan’s part-time minor league stints in the Cardinals system had gone well – he posted a .342 OBP at Class AAA in 1991 – and his rookie contract with the Falcons expired. As Jordan debuted in the majors in April 1992, he waited – and waited – for Glanville and personnel director Ken Herock to call.

Instead, the Cardinals pounced.

They offered him a guaranteed $2.4 million over three years – with a $1.7 million signing bonus – but the contract was ironclad: No football.

“I can’t tell you how tough it was, man,” says Jordan. “I was so mad at the Falcons for dragging their feet because I was not yet ready to hang up my football cleats. I was just learning how to be a really good football player.

“It was frustrating. To give up the game of football that I loved more than baseball at the time. But I knew my body was going to take a pounding.”

Turns out he bounced at the right time – the Falcons went 6-10 the next two seasons under Glanville, who along with Herock made a slightly more egregious move than freezing out Jordan that off-season – trading backup QB Brett Favre to Green Bay.

A ride like no other

Perhaps, had he devoted himself to one sport, Jordan would have been a superstar, Batman rather than everyone’s Robin.

Yet he had one heck of a view riding shotgun, from the Falcons to successful big league stints with the Cardinals, Braves, Dodgers and Rangers.

Jordan essentially had to learn how to hit at the big league level, with Ozzie Smith chastising him for “not learning anything” in the minor leagues. Yet he’d soon provide lineup protection for legends, from Chipper Jones in Atlanta – “He’d pick a pitch out and not miss and I’d be like, ‘How can you be so good?’” recalls Jordan – to the wildest home run chase in baseball history.

You want pressure? Try taking batting practice right behind Mark McGwire in 1998, when crowds jammed ballparks early to see Big Mac’s power display – and then having to hit behind him in the lineup a couple hours later.

“You had to perform,” said Jordan, who shared that role with Ray Lankford, “or he wouldn’t get a pitch to hit.”

Brian Jordan is now an analyst for Bally Sports South.
Brian Jordan is now an analyst for Bally Sports South.

Jordan hit 25 home runs, with a .902 OPS, as McGwire belted 70 in a run that he later admitted was enhanced by performance-enhancing drugs. While McGwire and Sammy Sosa’s home-run chase boosted baseball’s post-strike landscape, Jordan got word the record wouldn’t stand for long.

“I remember exactly when all this was over, Barry Bonds told me, ‘You know what, I’m gonna break that record next year.’ So you knew what he was going to do. He certainly broke the record.”

The only sports newsletter you need: Get exclusive content and expert analysis on the biggest stories of the day. Sign up here!

Bonds was off by a little bit, hitting 73 home runs in 2001, by which time Jordan was back in Atlanta with the Braves, an All-Star appearance under his belt and roots firmly laid down.

He’d finish his career a Brave in 2006 at 39, nearly two decades after embarking on his gambit. He contributes to the Braves’ broadcasts on Bally Sports and, in addition to his children’s books, works with local schools on childhood literacy efforts.

Jordan grossed more than $50 million in his major league career and in hindsight, realizes how solidarity comes far easier to ballplayers, who never lack for veteran union leadership, than their NFL brethren, whose average career was three years in his era.

“The camaraderie and family atmosphere as far as the MLB Players’ Association vs. the NFLPA, it was totally different,” says Jordan, who endured baseball's 1994-95 strike, when veterans did not cross the picket line and a salary cap was averted. “Football is more of a selfish sport whereas baseball, we’re going to stick together to the end. There’s going to be a selfish interest of players when that (NFL) window is so small.

“When guys don’t stick together, it definitely made it harder.”

Jordan’s interest was piqued when Kyler Murray, now the Arizona Cardinals’ quarterback, won the 2018 Heisman Trophy while under contract with the Oakland Athletics. Yet Jordan understands why Murray went one way, what with the guaranteed money the NFL affords quarterbacks, and the intense demands of the position making an offseason second-sport “hobby,” as Bo Jackson put it, less realistic.

Murray was spotted last month at a Phoenix Suns game wearing an A’s cap, fueling speculation he still has eyes for baseball. Jordan can relate: Two years after walking away from the Falcons, the Raiders offered him a two-year contract to return to football. The Cardinals responded by extending his contract through his arbitration years.

Leaving the door ajar was always good business for Jordan. He hopes the dual-sport opening isn’t closed for good.

“Those opportunities are not here anymore to a lot of these athletes,” he says. “A lot of coaches just want you to play one sport. Parents are putting all their eggs into one sport. That’s not the way to do it.

“When I talk to kids I say, keep your options open. When you’re older, you’ll figure out which one you really love.

“But throughout the time, give yourself a choice.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2021 NFL draft: How Brian Jordan is the forgotten two-sport star

Recommended Stories

  • Valentina Shevchenko picks apart Jessica Andrade, retains flyweight title

    Shevchenko put on a remarkable, perhaps career-best, performance in a second-round TKO Saturday of Jessica Andrade to retain her women’s flyweight title at UFC 261 at VyStar Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, throwing the powerful Brazilian around like a tackling dummy.

  • Rose Namajunas hands Zhang Weili first UFC loss to regain strawweight title

    After she knocked out Zhang Weili with a high kick to the head to become the first woman in UFC history to regain a championship, she looked at UFC television analyst Joe Rogan and said, “I am the best.”

  • The New York Knicks are on the precipice of a new era

    It’s not the classic tale of the sum being greater than its parts. They play hard consistently, are coached well by Tom Thibodeau and some of their wild cards are panning out.

  • NBA Fact or Fiction: Suns chances in a settling West and a disaster brewing in Chicago

    Each week during the 2020-21 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into three of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.

  • Steph Curry is in a battle to make the playoffs and the fans are the beneficiaries

    Only a team as offensively challenged could drive Curry to shoot this much. The game has never demanded more from Curry and we are the winners as a result.

  • Oscar De La Hoya apologizes for commentary, drinking during Jake Paul-Ben Askren broadcast

    "I got a little over carried away. And I apologize."

  • Siakam, Raptors beat Cavaliers 112-96

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Pascal Siakam scored 25 points, rookie Malachi Flynn added 18 and the Toronto Raptors pulled away in the second half for a 112-96 win over the depleted Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night. OG Anunoby finished with 20 points and Kyle Lowry contributed nine points and 10 assists for the Raptors, who have won five of six. ''I think we played with great pace defensive pressure,'' said Lowry.

  • UFC 261's packed house showed us what we badly missed

    It was clear from the opening moments how much a packed building with loud, enthusiastic fans means to a fight card.

  • UFC 261 results: Usman sleeps Masvidal, Namajunas reclaims belt, and Shevchenko dominates

    Though UFC 261 featured three championship fights, that fact was largely overshadowed in the lead-up by the idea that it also marked the promotion's first event since the pandemic struck that a sold-out venue full of fans would be allowed in attendance. With the UFC 261 results now in the books, the fighters stole the limelight back. UFC 261 results: Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal Kamaru Usman wanted nothing but to finish Jorge Masvidal in their headlining rematch. He did just that. Usman opened with a crisp jab, stinging Masvidal throughout the first half of the first frame before Masvidal finally landed. In shades of his fight with Ben Askren, Masvidal launched a flying knee, but Usman caught him and tossed him onto the canvas. Masvidal fought well off of his back, connecting with several hard elbows, and eventually escaped to his feet. Usman snapped his jab, but tried to go big with some wide punches that missed. Masvidal landed some solid leg kicks, but just missed with another flying knee attempt before the round wound down. As round two got underway, Usman again missed with a big, wide swing, causing Masvidal to chuckle at him. Seconds later, Masvidal was eating that chuckle. Usman launched a right hand that rocked Masvidal's head and sent him falling to the canvas. Usman followed up with a couple hammerfists, but Masvidal was already out. Though their first fight at UFC 251 went the distance, Usman did what he wanted to do in the rematch, which was to finish Masvidal in spectacular fashion. "No disrespect, thank you to my man Jorge, you elevated me," Usman said after the fight, holding his daughter in his arms. "He elevated me. He made me go to the wood shop. I'm still getting better. The sky is the limit." https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1386172905839542277?s=20 UFC 261 results: Kamaru Usman sleeps Jorge Masvidal Rose Namajunas reclaims title with stunning Zhang Weili knockout Rose Namajunas fought the perfect fight to reclaim the UFC strawweight title from Zhang Weili. Zhang started strong, landing several inside leg kicks to Namajunas's lead leg. Namajunas, however, was floating around the Octagon, darting in and out at various angles and with an ever-changing rhythm. Though Zhang landed a few kicks to the lead leg, they weren't of the type that were mounting much damage. A short time later, Namajunas timed Zhang moving in on her. She launched a lead-leg head kick that landed flush, sending Zhang onto her back. Namajunas followed her to the canvas, landing a couple of hammerfists before the referee stepped in to wave off the fight. Zhang returned to her feet after the fight was stopped, trying to argue that she should be allowed to continue, but was on wobbly legs as she did so. She was clearly shaken, not in the best form to continue. "I did it again. But God did it. I really depended on Him," Namajunas said after the fight. "I am the best." In the lead-up to the fight, Namajunas had made some comments about fighting against communism. Some of those comments were taken as a personal affront to Zhang. That was not the intent, according to Namajunas. "I never meant to attack her as a person. I love all people from all cultures." Namajunas first won the UFC strawweight title by defeating Joanna Jedrzejczyk in 2017. She defended it in an immediate rematch before losing the belt to Jessica Andrade. After Andrade lost the championship to Zhang, Namajuas defeated the Brazilian before then taking the belt from Zhang on Saturday night. The stars may have aligned for a trilogy bout between Namajunas and Jedrzejczyk, even though Namajunas holds wins in their first two fights. https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1386165142103240706?s=20 UFC 261 results: Rose Namajunas reclaims the strawweight title https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1386167442750193664?s=20 Valentina Shevchenko dominates Jessica Andrade, defends UFC flyweight title Valentina Shevchenko looked sharp in the latest defense of her UFC flyweight title. She started fast, snapping out a one-two combination that stung Jessica Andrade before twice taking her to the canvas. Andrade regained her feet, but Shevchenko stung her again with another punch combination. Andrade tried to hold her against the cage, but Shevchenko again planted Andrade on the canvas. She quickly transitione dto Andrade's back and attempted a rear-naked choke. Andrade escaped, but Shevchenko clung to her. Again Andrade regained her feet, but Shevchenko punished her with knees before again taking her to the canvas for a total of five takedowns in round one. Shevchenko quickly clinched and tossed Andrade to the canvas to start round two. Shevchenko worked shots to the body for nearly two minutes before they returned to their feet. Andrade had good position, but again, Shevchenko reversed the clinch and splashed Andrade on her back. Shevchenko locked Andrade in a crucifix, unloading with a brutal onslaught of punches and elbows until the referee was forced to stop the fight. "I like to surprise people. I can do everything," Shevchenko said when confronted with the idea that people were surprised that she chose to grapple with Andrade, who is generally a good grappler herself. Having dominated nearly everyone in her path, Shevchenko is ready for whichever challenger emerges next. "Everyone is asking to fight me. Here I am!" https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1386158826701869059?s=20 UFC 261 results: Valentina Shevchenko dominates in latest title defense Chris Weidman gruesomely snapped his shin, losing to Uriah Hall The world cringed when Anderson Silva kicked Chris Weidman at UFC 168, his shin snapping and wrapping around Weidman's leg. It was shocking to see the same thing happen to Weidman on Saturday night as his UFC 261 bout with Uriah Hall got underway. Before the fight could even start to heat up, Weidman launched a low kick, connecting with Hall's shin. Unfortunately for Weidman, flashing back to the Silva fight, his shin snapped and wrapped around Hall's leg. Weidman withdrew his leg and tried to place it on the canvas. There was no stability to hold him up; his lower leg bones were snapped in half. He crashed to the floor in agony. Shocked, Hall walked to the opposite side of the Octagon and kneeled down. Ringside medics placed Weidman's leg in a compression cast. He was placed on a stretched and wheeled out of the arena. "No matter what my rank in the future, if he gets well, I owe him this fight. I hope he can come back from it. You're still one of the best, Chris," Hall said after the fight, at first struggling to hold his composure. https://twitter.com/danawhite/status/1386153535356743681?s=20 https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1386151546338123776?s=20 UFC 261 results: Chris Weidman's leg snaps, Uriah Hall wins by TKO https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1386153164555137024?s=20 Anthony Smith topples Jimmy Crute with crippling leg kick Anthony Smith and Jimmy Crute played a game of chicken from the opening bell. Smith was banking on his stinging jab, while Crute was relying on his low kicks to the lead leg to get the job done. Both men were landing throughout the first round, waiting for the other to falter. Near the end of the first round, Smith landed a kick that compromised Crute's left leg and sent him to the canvas. In an instant, Crute rebounded with a takedown and swarmed Smith with a ground-and-pound onslaught. Smith briefly regained his feet, but Crute planted him on the canvas again before the round ended. Crute was barely able to stand on his left foot as he returned to his corner. Before the second round could begin, the ringside physician asked Crute to walk forward. He wobbled; the doctor immediately recommended the fight be stopped. Of course Crute was upset. He wanted to continue, but Smith, being the sportsman that he is, immediately met Crute across the cage and embraced him. "Even at 32 years old, 51 fights in, I'm still getting better," Smith said after the fight. https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1386145029442396162?s=20 UFC 261 results: Anthony Smith stops Jimmy Crute Jon Jones disputes Dana White’s claim that he wanted $30 million to fight Ngannou UFC 261 Results UFC 261 Main Card Main Event: Kamaru Usman def Jorge Masvidal by KO (punches) at 1:02, R2Co-main Event: Rose Namajunas def Zhang Weili by KO (head kick & punches) at 1:18, R1Valentina Shevchenko def Jessica Andrade by TKO (punches & elbows) at 3:19, R2Uriah Hall def Chris Weidman by TKO (leg injury) at 0:17, R1Anthony Smith def Jimmy Crute by TKO (doctor's stoppage) at 5:00, R1 UFC 261 Prelims Randy Brown def Alex Oliveira by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:50, R1Dwight Grant def Stefan Sekulic by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)Brendan Allen def Karl Roberson by submission (kneebar) at 4:55, R1Patrick Sabatini def Tristan Connelly by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) UFC 261 Early Prelims Danaa Batgerel def Kevin Natividad by TKO (punches) at 0:50, R1Kazula Vargas def Rongzhu by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-26)Jeffrey Molina def Aoriqileng by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)Ariane Carnelossi def Liang Na by TKO (punches) at 1:28, R2

  • Kyrie Irving opens up about observing Ramadan while playing

    Irving says fasting for Ramadan while playing is an 'adjustment.'

  • Arsenal owners have 'no intention' of selling after Super League backlash

    Arsenal were one of six English clubs who signed up for the project before withdrawing amid a storm of protest from fans, players and the British government alongside threats of bans and sanctions from the game's European and world governing bodies. Kroenke, whose father Stan Kroenke struck a deal to take full control of Arsenal in 2018, said they had "no intention of selling" and that they believed they were fit to "carry on in our position as custodians" of the club.

  • UFC 261 full results: Usman KOs Masvidal; Namajunas finishes Zhang; Shevchenko retains

    Kamaru Usman stunned the packed house in Jacksonville, Florida, with a devastating knockout of Jorge Masvidal.

  • Is Edgar Berlanga's streak of 16 first-round knockouts too much of a good thing?

    In his 16 fights, Berlanga has spent so little time under the bright lights that he’s something of an unknown quantity.

  • MLB roundup: Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner allows no hits vs. Braves

    Madison Bumgarner was swarmed by his teammates after pitching seven no-hit innings as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the host Atlanta Braves 7-0 to sweep a doubleheader Sunday afternoon. Bumgarner faced the minimum and only allowed one baserunner on a second-inning error by shortstop Nick Ahmed. Blessed with a 5-0 lead before taking the hill, Bumgarner was aggressive as he threw 73 strikes on 98 pitches.

  • Tennis-Karatsev stuns Djokovic to reach Serbia Open final

    BELGRADE (Reuters) -Novak Djokovic crashed out of his own tournament after Russia's Aslan Karatsev beat him 7-5 4-6 6-4 on Saturday to reach the Serbia Open final and avenge the Australian Open semi-final defeat by the world number one. Djokovic suffered his second successive shock exit on red clay in quick succession after he was beaten by Briton Dan Evans in the third round of the Monte Carlo Masters last week, having failed to convert a barrage of break points against Karatsev. The Russian will meet Matteo Berrettini in Sunday's final after the Italian beat Japanese rival Taro Daniel 6-1 6-7(5) 6-0 in the other semi-final at Djokovic's tennis centre by the Danube river in Belgrade.

  • The Monday 9: Madison Bumgarner made history, just not of the no-hitter variety

    Plus: A Padres-Dodgers scorecard, and how Citi Field felt during Jacob deGrom's brilliant shutout.

  • NBA roundup: Nets win showdown with Suns

    Kyrie Irving had 34 points with 12 assists and Kevin Durant scored 33 points after a brief time away as the Brooklyn Nets earned a 128-119 victory over the visiting Phoenix Suns on Sunday in a showdown between two of the top teams in the NBA. Blake Griffin scored 16 points, as the Nets backed up their standing as the top team in the Eastern Conference. Devin Booker scored 36 for Phoenix while Deandre Ayton scored 20 with 13 rebounds as the Suns dropped consecutive games for the first time since January.

  • Keselowski soothes Daytona's sting, ties Dale Jr., Gordon with sixth Talladega tally

    In the last superspeedway race before Sunday’s, Brad Keselowski was seen slamming his helmet into the side of his smoldering No. 2 Ford, which skidded to rest about a mile short of the Daytona 500 finish. Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway, he gained some measure of consolation from that ache with a triumph that placed him […]

  • Stage 1 wreck takes Joey Logano out of Talladega contention

    A wreck that took Joey Logano out of contention at Talladega Superspeedway broke out on the final lap of Stage 1 in Sunday’s GEICO 500. RELATED: Official race results Matt DiBenedetto was leading in his No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford, with Ryan Blaney pushing behind him in the No. 12 Team Penske Ford. Logano, […]

  • Arsenal fans launch massive protest at Emirates Stadium after failed Super League

    Arsenal fans are clearly still livid with American owner Stan Kroenke.