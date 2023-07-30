No resolution on Jonathan Taylor's contract extension after meeting with Irsay
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay discusses the latest on Jonathan Taylor's contract extension.
Jonathan Taylor is looking for an extension. The Colts aren't giving it to him.
Jonathan Taylor's agent went after Irsay for speaking out about the NFL's running back situation.
Colts owner Jim Irsay recently called running back contract complaints "inappropriate."
Taylor's agent didn't take long to fire back.
