No regrets staying at Edinburgh for WP Nel as prop looks to help side complete double over Glasgow

WP Nel is happy in the Scottish capital and has no plans to move - GETTY IMAGES

WP Nel knows how Hamish Watson has felt over the past three months. For many of the nine years since he joined Edinburgh from the Cheetahs, the South African-born tighthead was one of the hottest properties in European rugby. As with Watson, he knows what it feels like to be feted by the best sides in France and England, to have to weigh lucrative offers against domestic happiness and the prospect of uprooting a young family.

If Nel and Watson both resisted the siren call of the Premiership and Top 14, with Watson this week announcing that he has signed a new deal with Edinburgh that will keep him at Murrayfield well into his thirties, neither have to look far to see an alternative reality. From Sam Hidalgo-Clyne at Exeter to Matt Scott at Leicester, there has been a steady drip of players leaving Edinburgh for richer shores, with youngsters Duhan van der Merwe and Andrew Davidson this week both confirming that they will forsake Auld Reekie for England’s West Country at the end of the season.

But for Nel, who makes his 150th appearance for Edinburgh on Friday against Glasgow in the second leg of the 1872 Cup at Scotstoun, there are no regrets at tying his fortunes so tightly to those of Edinburgh. Now 34 and with one year left on his contract, clubs are no longer queuing up for his signature even if the Scotland prop was so dominant in Saturday’s 10-7 win over Glasgow at Murrayfield that Edinburgh won seven scrum penalties in the first half alone.

Yet nor did Nel try to persuade compatriot Van der Merwe to follow his example.

“Professional rugby’s a tough environment,” he said. “Everyone must make their own decisions. I’m happy that I’ve got my family here, but Duhan and his girlfriend are obviously in a different situation and it comes down to the individual. It’s up to how the person feels. If Duhan feels the Premiership is the next step for him to become a better player then that’s what works best for him.”

The last year was so tough that Nel sometimes wondered whether he might one day return to his native South Africa and his home in the rural Afrikaans-speaking Northern Cape. Yet while he no longer harbours thoughts of heading for the bright lights of England or France, he believes he still has enough gas in the tank should Edinburgh need him beyond the end of his current contract.

“My contract’s up this year, so let’s see what happens,” he says. “I don’t know if anyone else wants to look at me any more, but I’m happy where I am, my family’s happy. I feel pretty good but if it comes to retirement I’d be happy as well. I’ve done a lot but I still feel as if I have a lot to give.

“But I won’t lie, this last year has been difficult. You really miss your family, it’s not easy to be away from them. But then Scotland’s also done a lot for me and I’ve fallen in love with this place. My family’s happy, and the kids are starting in school now. Scotland’s all that they know, so it will be a family decision. I’m quite happy either way but we’ll probably end up staying in Scotland because my wife is very happy here.”

The prop has already started dipping his toe into the coaching waters, helping out at Super Six club Watsonians, while he also relishes the role of elder statesmen and mentor at Edinburgh. But for now he’s concentrating on helping turn around Edinburgh’s season, coming off the bench at Sale to trigger Edinburgh’s come-from-behind Champions Cup victory, then dismantling Glasgow’s Aki Seiuli so comprehensively that the Kiwi loosehead was replaced by youngster George Thornton.

If this is Nel’s last season, Covid has made it a strangely anticlimactic one for the quietly spoken Afrikaner. First there was the lockdown, followed by a spell away with Scotland, for whom he is no longer top dog.

But a double over Glasgow beckons, as does the Six Nations and then something he never thought would happen: the Rainbow Cup matches against South Africa’s four Super Rugby provinces.

“It’s very exciting,” he says. “They’ll bring something different and the Pro14 will go up a level. It will be great.”

As Nel talks about the competition between the two nations which have dominated his life, his excitement is palpable. But how will the veteran fare at the ripe old age of, by then, 35?

“At my age the South African teams will probably throw the ball around a little bit too much for me down there,” he says with a wince.

“But I’ll love playing them here in the wet conditions.”

Spoken like a true Scot.