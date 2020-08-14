No regrets? Looking back at the derailed trade between the Dodgers and Angels

Dodgers pitcher Ross Stripling (left) and outfielder Joc Pederson (right) were almost traded to the Angels during the offseason in exchange for young, versatile infielder Luis Rengifo (middle) and a few minor leaguers. (Getty Images)

About six months ago, Los Angeles was the center of the baseball world.

The Dodgers had sprung for outfielder Mookie Betts and starting pitcher David Price in a three-way trade in early February. With that deal nearly done, they offered the Angels outfielder Joc Pederson and pitcher Ross Stripling in exchange for young, versatile infielder Luis Rengifo and a few minor leaguers.

The deal would have cleared some payroll space for the Dodgers and given the Angels more time to groom their highest-level prospects without sacrificing a chance at the postseason.

The swap fell apart, victim to Angels owner Arte Moreno's impatience — and "other things" about which Moreno declined to elaborate.

As the teams prepare for their first regular-season encounter since the Angels swept the season series last July, some questions arise. Would the Dodgers lineup be any deeper with Rengifo in the mix? Could Pederson perform better batting behind Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani and Anthony Rendon? Would the Angels' rotation, which has endured a handful of stumbles including Ohtani’s disastrous return to the mound, look any sharper with Stripling?

Before the coronavirus pandemic took hold of the nation and upended the sports calendar, neither team was interested in dwelling on what-ifs. Andrew Friedman, Dodgers' president of baseball operations, waved off the deal Price and Betts' introductory news conference. Moreno referred to the failed trade as “water under the bridge" when addressing it a week after he nixed it.

Searching for a reliable starter







Moreno didn’t seem to think Stripling, who had struggled to break into a loaded Dodgers rotation, would make much of a difference.

“We’re looking for a pitcher that can substantially help us and not a four [or] five,” he said in February.

Dodgers starting Ross Stripling throws against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Stripling has provided stability for a Dodgers rotation that has contended with the absences of Price (opt-out), Clayton Kershaw (back injury) and Alex Wood (shoulder inflammation). He is the only Dodger to go seven innings. He has lasted beyond the fifth inning in three of four starts. Rookie Dustin May is the only other Dodgers starter to see the sixth inning more than once.

Bundy is the only Angels pitcher performing effectively for more than five innings at a time. He has thrown a complete game and finished at least six innings in all four outings. His 1.97 ERA entered Thursday tied for seventh-best in the major leagues.

Two-way player Ohtani pitched only 1⅔ innings before a forearm strain ended his season on the mound. Teheran hasn’t made 60 pitches in either of two outings since recovering from COVID-19 last month. While rookie Patrick Sandoval has impressed (three earned runs in 10 innings over two starts), neither Heaney nor Canning has hit his stride.

Stripling’s 3.97 ERA and 3-1 record would be just as welcome in Anaheim as in Chavez Ravine.







A needed offensive boost?

Moreno was convinced that with Trout, Rendon, Ohtani, Albert Pujols and Justin Upton in the lineup, the Angels could slug their way to the playoffs. He cited the 2009 World Series-champion New York Yankees, who scored 5.65 runs per game in the regular season. The rotation of that Yankees team had a combined earned-run average of 4.48.

The Angels have clobbered their opponents. They entered Thursday having hit the most home runs in the major leagues (34). They had scored 4.84 runs per game. Their starters had a 4.71 ERA.

But the joke is on Moreno. His team is 7-12 after taking two of three from the Oakland Athletics this week. Their .368 winning percentage was the fourth-lowest in baseball after Wednesday’s loss.

