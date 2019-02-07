No regrets from Jabari Parker as he departs from Bulls: 'I grew from this experience' originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

The Jabari Parker experiment ended Wednesday night and his departure to a Washington Wizards team entering a rebuild was just about the only part of the acquisition that ever really fit.

14.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, a poor fit and a lack of any real defensive effort is all that $20 million bought the Bulls after they acquired the 23-year-old late in free agency this past summer. Injuries to Lauri Markkanen and Bobby Portis were the two saving graces that allowed Parker more playing time than he otherwise would have received after the experiment of trying him at small forward was nixed about as quickly as it began.

Parker undoubtedly had his moments, including a late November push when he averaged 20.7 points on 48 percent shooting and 8.9 rebounds over a seven-game stretch. He also shot nearly 62 percent in eight January games after returning to the rotation under Jim Boylen.

But those moments were few and far between, and for all Parker was able to contribute on the offensive end he never contributed to winning and was a minus defensively. This wasn't some revelation, as the Bulls understood Parker's limitations that had stifled his production in four injury-plagued seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Parker had been terse with the media at times early in the season when his playing time was fluctuating. But he was gracious enough to speak with reporters outside the Bulls locker room after he was informed of the trade on Wednesday and spoke fondly of his time in Chicago.

"It's growth. I'm a positive guy," he said. "I never have regrets. I grew from this experience. From a situation that was tricky, I did what I could to grow."

The homecoming angle didn't last long but Parker still relished the opportunity to put on a Bulls uniform and play for the team he had grown up cheering for. Parker also contributed time and money to the city during charity projects and outings and had a positive impact in the community for which he should be applauded.

"It was great here. It was a great experience. I wouldn't have traded it for nothing," he said. "I came here because I'm a city kid. I do it for the fans. I tried to do everything I could to show them I appreciated the city."

Portis declined to speak with the media after exiting the locker room but he'll undoubtedly find playing time in Washington. That's good news for him as he prepares for free agency in July, and he'll look to continue his January production that's seen him average 17.0 points and 7.4 rebounds in his last nine games.

Parker should have room to grow, too, as the Wizards enter their next phase and a spot on the wing opens up in Porter's spot. The Wizards will decline his $20 team option in the summer, so like Portis, Parker has a chance to audition for teams as he enters free agency for the second summer in a row.

"I hope that I can be used the way that I can and that I know that I'm capable of," Parker said.