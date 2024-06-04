“No regrets” – Arsenal manager hits back at major critics including Manchester City star Rodri

Mikel Arteta has insisted that he has “no regrets” regarding Arsenal’s Premier League campaign despite criticism from Manchester City’s Rodri.

Manchester City secured a record-breaking fourth consecutive Premier League title last month, beating Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal to the trophy for the second successive season, after a decisive win over West Ham at the Etihad Stadium on the final day of the campaign.

Pep Guardiola’s side clinched a sixth title in seven years by finishing two points ahead of the north London club, with Manchester City unbeaten in the Premier League since early December and winning their last nine matches of the league campaign.

The Premier League title triumph came alongside winning both the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup, with Guardiola having now won 17 major trophies since arriving at the Etihad Stadium from Bayern Munich in 2016.

The result of a clash between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad in March proved hugely impactful on the result of the title race, where a victory for the Gunners would have seen Mikel Arteta’s team lift a first English title in two decades.

The clash between the top two finished 0-0, with Manchester City midfielder Rodri amongst the critics of Arsenal’s tactics, as Arteta’s side chose to play for a point as opposed to push for the victory.

Arsenal’s set-up in east Manchester has been widely discussed following the the conclusion of the title race, however Arteta has insisted that he has “no regrets” about the season.

“No regrets. You look at moments in the season, but this season’s been almost perfect,” he told US outlet CNN.

“To make the amount of points that we made, both us and City, in this competitive league. We cannot compare this league to what happened two years ago, three years ago, five years ago.

“You have to congratulate Man City at the end after 38 games. Two points more than us and they are the winners.

“I think we built so much excitement as well as belief around our fans, around the players, around the club, that we really wanted to deliver that moment to them. I think they deserve it. I think the team deserve it.”

Manchester City and Arsenal will likely battle for the title again next season, with the potential for the 2024/25 campaign to be Guardiola’s last at the Etihad Stadium, as the 53-year-old is out of contract in 2025.