'No reason I wouldn't want to come back to Motherwell' - Vale

Motherwell striker Jack Vale - who will return to parent club Blackburn after Sunday's game against St Johnstone - has not ruled out a future return to Fir Park.

The 23-year-old has scored three goals in 13 appearances for Motherwell and is keen to continue playing first-team football.

"Knowing how important it is to start games and build up your match-fitness, now I have had a taste of that, I just want to carry on doing it," he said.

"I have one more year at Blackburn and from what they have been saying I just have to keep doing what I am doing and see what happens in the summer.

"You never know where you are going to end up in football. This is my fifth loan now so I can't tell where I am going to be in the next year or so.

"This is the most I have enjoyed my football, definitely, playing at Motherwell, so there's no reason I wouldn't want to come back but I just have to see what happens. I have loved it here."