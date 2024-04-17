'No reason why' Hearts can't shock Rangers, says Pressley

Steven Pressley (far left) lifted the Scottish Cup for Hearts in 2006 [SNS]

Ex-Hearts captain Steven Pressley believes there’s "no reason why" his former club can’t shock Rangers in Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final.

Pressley, who started his career at Ibrox and lifted the trophy for Hearts in 2006, feels his ex-team could be catching the Govan side just the right time.

"For the first time since [Philippe] Clement’s come in to Rangers, they’re going through a period of uncertainty," Pressley said.

"Just now you’ve got what would appear to be a very confident Hearts side, so I think it makes for a really intriguing game.

"I hope Hearts can go on and win, but obviously it’s a huge challenge for them."

The only problem for those of a Hearts persuasion is their recent record against Rangers - the Edinburgh club haven’t beaten the men from Ibrox since early 2020.

Clement has already faced them four times in just over five months, winning the lot with an aggregate score of 11-2.

But Hearts have beaten league leaders and cup holders Celtic twice already this season, including a 2-0 victory in Glasgow, and have comfortably established themselves as Scotland's third force this term.

"It’s not that Hearts are not there on merit," Pressley adds. "They’re very much a team that’s performing well and getting results.

"They’re in good shape and in good form and they’ve shown recently the ability to come from behind, so they should go into the game with real confidence.

"They’ve already demonstrated the ability to beat one of the Old Firm this season. They beat Celtic at Celtic Park so they should take great confidence from that.

"I’ve got a good feeling about Hearts just now, I really do."