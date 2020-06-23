There is no reason for the Redskins not to retire Darrell Green's number

The NFL named two players that spent their entire career with the Redskins to its list of the league's 100 greatest players of all-time: Sammy Baugh and Darrell Green.

The Redskins retired Baugh's No. 33 jersey many decades ago, and for a long time, that was the only jersey officially retired by the organization. Now it's time to retire Green. No. 28 too.

Last weekend, the Redskins announced that Bobby Mitchell would also get his jersey retired, a deserving and long overdue distinction for a great player and person. With the Mitchell announcement, the question then becomes what other players deserve their jersey retired, and Green belongs at or near the top of the list.

His resume is overwhelmingly worthy of having his jersey retired. Green won two Super Bowls while playing 20 seasons for the Redskins. He made seven Pro Bowls and got named All-Pro in 1991. In 1996, he won the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. In 295 games for Washington, Green grabbed 58 interceptions and ran six of those back for touchdowns. He scored another two touchdowns on fumble returns and has two more postseason touchdowns of INTs.

Known for blazing speed and tight coverage ability, Green became famous for running down every star NFL running back of his era, starting with a famous tackle of Tony Dorsett. At that point in time, nobody caught Tony Dorsett. Until Darrell Green came along.

A pillar of service and faith and still heavily involved in the Northern Virginia and D.C. community, Green is everything the Redskins could want in a player with their jersey retired.

There's no reason that Green's number isn't retired. Nobody has worn it for years. Make it official and give Green the ultimate accolade he deserves. It's a no brainer.

