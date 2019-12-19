No Ravens out of practice due to injury Thursday

The Ravens can clinch the top seed in the AFC playoffs with a win over the Browns this weekend and they won’t have to patch holes in the lineup in order to get their team on the field.

Baltimore’s injury report for Thursday’s practice only includes two players who are currently dealing with injuries. Linebacker Chris Board and left tackle Ronnie Stanley are both recovering from concussions and those processes appear to be close to ending because both players were full participants in the session.

Defensive tackle Brandon Williams was the only player who didn’t practice and his absence was not related to injury. That was the same reason given for listing running back Mark Ingram, safety Earl Thomas and and cornerback Jimmy Smith as full participants.

The Ravens have lost players like safety Tony Jefferson and center Matt Skura to injured reserve this year, but they couldn’t be much happier with the overall health of their roster with the postseason right around the corner.