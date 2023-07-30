No, the Rams shouldn’t trade for Colts RB Jonathan Taylor

Jonathan Taylor is one of the best running backs in the league but he doesn’t feel like he’s being treated as such by the Indianapolis Colts. Entering a contract year, he’s looking to suit up in a new uniform – and I’m not talking about the Colts’ poorly received alternate uniforms.

Following a team meeting with owner Jim Irsay, Taylor formally requested a trade from the Colts. That’s pretty significant news because there are few running backs in the league better than him and if the Colts grant his request, he could be on a new team before Week 1.

Sources: #Colts star RB Jonathan Taylor has formally requested a trade after meeting with owner Jim Irsay. pic.twitter.com/BH7dhZAzUD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 30, 2023

That new team should not be the Los Angeles Rams.

Even with as well as the Marshall Faulk trade worked out in 1999 when the Rams acquired him from the Colts, they shouldn’t try to find lightning in a bottle a second time with Taylor.

Even if it’s just a second-round pick that the Colts are looking for – which, it could be even more than that, given Taylor’s ability – the Rams should stay away. They’ve already started their rebuild and acquiring a running back for a premium draft pick goes against what they’ve done this offseason.

Even worse, Taylor will be a free agent after this season. With everything we’ve seen happen this offseason at the running back position, from Josh Jacobs’ holdout to Saquon Barkley’s standoff with the Giants, the Rams shouldn’t put themselves in a spot where they’ll need to give a running back a huge contract out of fear of a summer holdout.

If the Rams were to acquire Taylor and hit him with the franchise tag, there’s a near-100% chance he’d hold out for a long-term deal. So any team that wants to bring Taylor in should be prepared to give him a new contract, perhaps as early as this year. Running backs are trying to stand their ground and Taylor could be at the forefront of it next offseason.

Plus, Cam Akers will also be a free agent in 2024. Do the Rams really want two free-agent-to-be running backs on their roster in a rebuild year? Not that Akers is the player Taylor is, but he could be had for much cheaper next year because he’s set to be a restricted free agent, meaning he could get tendered at a reasonable cost.

Los Angeles has sunk enough assets into the running back position over the years, from Darrell Henderson Jr. and Cam Akers to Kyren Williams and Zach Evans. They even traded for Sony Michel in 2021.

The last thing the Rams need to do right now is trade premium picks for a running back when they already have Akers, Williams and Evans on the roster. They’re better off finding out whether one of those three can be their starter in 2024 and beyond than they are trading for Taylor.

