No Rams players got claimed off waivers, and L.A. did not claim anyone

The Los Angeles Rams cut ties with 23 players on Tuesday as they trimmed their roster down to just 53 men. Fortunately, none of the 23 players released by the Rams were claimed off waivers by another team.

That means the Rams can sign any of them to the 16-man practice squad, which is great news – especially for players who were on the fringe of making the team, including Jacob Harris and Chris Garrett.

Additionally, the Rams were not awarded any waiver claims. This doesn’t mean they didn’t put in any claims for players, but if they did, another team ahead of them in the order was awarded that player.

The Rams were 32nd in the waiver order so getting any of the top players was highly unlikely.

All the waiver claims … pic.twitter.com/bjZRnMxYTJ — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) August 31, 2022

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire