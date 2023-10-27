‘No quit in him’: How Oklahoma State's Ollie Gordon became college football's hottest RB

STILLWATER — Ollie Gordon II had no interest in coming off the football field. In fact, he all but insisted he stay.

So, Euless Trinity (Texas) coach Chris Jensen kept calling Gordon’s number.

Carry after carry. And for good measure, even more carries followed.

Forty-nine, to be exact.

“He wouldn’t stop,” Euless Trinity running backs coach Damian Norris said.

Norris paused to consider what he witnessed in late December of 2020.

Gordon — then a junior — rushed for 455 yards and six touchdowns in the playoff win over Allen. He capped the game with a second-effort run for a first down.

“It was one of the most amazing things I’ve watched him do in his high school career,” Norris said. “He was just a workhorse for the team. No quit in him at all.”

Oct 21, 2023; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Ollie Gordon II (0) celebrates with fans after defeating the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

That day in Globe Life Park, the legend of Ollie Gordon II was born.

Now a superstar running back at Oklahoma State, Gordon is in the middle of a stretch rarely seen at the Power Five level. Behind a steady dose of carries, he has more than 700 rushing yards and six touchdowns in the past four games.

He’s the hottest running back in the country entering this weekend when the Cowboys host Cincinnati for homecoming at 7 p.m. Saturday in Boone Pickens Stadium.

“I could act like everything in the world is mine or I could just be humble, stay hungry and keep playing great for my teammates,” Gordon said. “And play good with them as they keep progressing, we keep progressing.”

Gordon, a 6-foot-1, 211-pound sophomore, has only been OSU’s primary running back the past four weeks. There’s certainly no turning back now.

Cowboys coach Mike Gundy knows that. Even his younger brother, Cale, a longtime OU coach, understands the unique talent of Gordon.

“You need to clear two rows of people out of the back and let that horse lay down and put hay on one side,” Cale wrote in a text message to Mike after Gordon’s 29-carry performance Saturday led to 282 yards and four TDs in a win over West Virginia.

“Let him sleep and just keep feeding him. That’s the only comment I got for you.”

None of this shocks those who know Gordon best.

Gordon has shined on and off the football field since he first started playing. And by the time he arrived in Stillwater, there was little doubt what would follow.

“You know how you’re so determined and you want to win so bad it’s like you become a whole new person?” Gordon’s mom, Tarona Smith, said. “When he puts his mind to it, there’s no stopping him.

“It’s unreal.”

‘Then he just took off’

The poor defender never stood a chance as Ollie Gordon II leapt high into the air.

Up and over went Gordon. Tarona Smith stopped herself from running to the gate at the stadium to yell at her son.

“Stop that,” she thought. “This is football. You’re supposed to be running through people.”

But even as a middle schooler, Gordon had a more dazzling way.

“Mom, if I don’t feel like going through them, I’m going to jump over them,” he told his mom after that first hurdle.

It often took the breath away of those close to him.

In those moments, a young football player was already reaching stardom. There was no denying that to those around Gordon.

“I knew then that he was special,” Smith said.

Gordon was destined to be an athlete.

His grandparents were athletes. His mom was a track star at Texas Southern. Later, she was training for the Olympics when she got pregnant with Gordon, ending her career.

At first, Smith had no interest in her son playing football. A single mom, she was bothered by the physicality for her lone child.

She put him in every other sport. He excelled, too.

“But I think they were just too boring for him,” Smith said.

Football was all Gordon wanted. So, his mom formed a plan.

Ollie Gordon (2) tries to escape the grasp of Ethan Burke (90) during the 34-14 win by the Chaparrals against the Euless Trinity Trojans on September 3, 2021, at Ebbie Neptune Field in Texas.

They lived on one side of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Her sister Ela lived on the opposite side in Euless. Tarona made an early decision that Gordon would go to Trinity High, a school with a powerhouse football program in the state’s largest classification.

So, they moved. And they never left.

The sisters raised Gordon. Ela was essentially Gordon’s dad. Gordon and Tarona even called her that.

“If I don’t have him, she has him,” Tarona said.

They were there to get him to practice. They made sure his homework was done. They made sure he had a routine.

And he began to thrive.

He played quarterback at a young age. He played some running back. He played defense.

In middle school, he played football, basketball and ran track. By the time he got to high school, he dropped basketball to focus on football.

“He just excelled at everything,” Damian Norris said. “The kid, he’s just so talented.”

But with the move to high school came a permanent position change. Euless Trinity made Gordon a running back.

Tarona was not happy.

She was going to talk to the coaches. She believed he needed to play quarterback. But Gordon stopped her. He was trusting his coaches.

“Then he just took off,” Tarona said.

That might be an understatement.

As a junior, Gordon became a star in the playoffs. He threw a halfback pass for a touchdown with 15 seconds left in a second-round win over Midland Lee.

Then came the legendary game against Allen, a program considered one of the best in Texas.

Gordon’s status blew up. Scholarship offers came in droves.

“The Allen game is the one that sticks out a lot just because of the volume that he went,” Norris said. “But if you look back at all his games, he’s doing something.

“Little things that don’t seem like much but if you go back and look at it, that was pretty amazing what he just did right there.”

Oct 14, 2023; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State's Ollie Gordon II (0) celebrates with Oklahoma State's offense after Gordon ran the ball in the second quarter for a touchdown during an NCAA football game between Oklahoma State (OSU) and Kansas at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan J. Fish-USA TODAY Sports

‘You gotta keep watching’

Damian Norris always teases Ollie Gordon II each time they see each other.

“You’re getting thick, man,” Norris tells the 19-year-old he coached since middle school.

It was Gordon’s size that initially stumped college coaches.

He had great height and speed. Still, as he added weight, could he maintain the speed?

“I remember us saying that worst-case scenario he could be a linebacker,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said. “He’s going to be big.”

But the Cowboys made the right choice.

Speed is certainly not an issue. Norris never believed it would be. He still checks with Gordon about his speed as he grows and matures.

“Coach, it’s better,” Gordon tells him.

There have still been trying times with the Cowboys.

A year ago, Gordon sometimes called his mom frustrated that he was not playing much. She would remind him it would turn around in due time.

“I know … but mom,” Gordon often said.

When he wasn’t named the starting running back to open the season and rotated for the first three games, he could have had the same frustrations. Instead, he was more understanding.

“Momma, I’m good,” Gordon told her one day. “This is how they want to do it. I just gotta keep going.”

OSU running back Ollie Gordon is in the middle of a stretch rarely seen at the Power Five level.

Perhaps he knew what was coming.

To open the season, he took another leap on the football field, jumping over a Central Arkansas defender.

He had featured spin moves and power moves. But he had never done that at OSU.

When asked what was next, Gordon sported his trademark smile that can win over a room.

“You gotta keep watching,” he said.

What has followed is nothing short of remarkable.

Nearly each week, his usage increases. He somehow gets stronger. So do the Cowboys.

“When you get in the game and the game’s just flowing, you don’t even think about how many carries you have, you just go,” Gordon said. “When you want to play with your team, you gotta keep playing with them. You’re not even worried about the stats. You’re just playing for them.”

There is no stopping.

Gordon knows no other way.

“The feeling is great because the level that he’s on, I can’t even explain it,” Tarona Smith said. “I knew that he would perform well because he’s very determined, he’s going to work.”

Oklahoma State vs. Cincinnati

KICKOFF: 7 p.m. Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater (ESPN2)

