No pressure for Purdue football quarterback Hudson Card going into opener with Fresno State

WEST LAFAYETTE — When Hudson Card transferred from Texas to lead Purdue football, it was met with instant expectations.

Since the Boilermaker starting quarterback arrived on campus in January, coaches, teammates and media outlets have done nothing but sing his praises.

Now, with the season opener against Fresno State just days away, it's time to find out if performance meets hype.

"I don't really pay attention to the outside noise and stuff like that," Card said Tuesday after practice. "I am just focused on our task at hand and focused on going 1-0 this week."

There should be a certain pressure but Card feels none of that.

Since he got to West Lafayette, all he's done is be the best on his team at seemingly everything from golf to diving.

Now, try to compete with his brother Weston, nine years Hudson's elder, that was real pressure.

"He pushed me a lot when I was younger and I was always just trying to keep up with him," Card said.

Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Hudson Card (1) holds onto the ball during football practice, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind.

So, forgive the new quarterback if he seems unfazed for his debut, when he'll lead the Boilermakers out of the newly constructed Tiller Tunnel on Saturday to start the 100th season of Purdue football.

Card's coaches don't seem too worried either.

"Since the first day he's been here, he's done a great job," offensive coordinator Graham Harrell said of Card. "He studies, he's smart and he's talented. I know he'll be ready."

Harrell admits that Card doesn't have a lot of game reps at the college level, but he has enough.

Card started five games for Texas over the past two seasons and Harrell got a firsthand look when the Longhorns played West Virginia, where Harrell was the offensive coordinator last season. Card threw for 303 yards on 21 of 27 passing with three touchdowns.

When Harrell was hired as offensive coordinator, Walters picked him up at an airport, handed Harrell a Purdue shirt and went to go get them the quarterback both targeted as the best in the transfer portal.

"I think what's most important and most impressive from my vantage point and just his poise he's got to calm confidence still understands the scheme and can get the ball out quickly and go through his reads on time," Walters said Monday. "He's a great quarterback, is one of the best I've been around in person and I'm excited to see him play as well."

