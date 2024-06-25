No Preseason Tour This Summer – Inter Milan Preparations For 2024-25 Campaign Revealed

Inter Milan will not hold a preseason tour this summer.

This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, via FCInterNews. The newspaper report that the Nerazzurri will instead play a series of friendly matches in Europe.

Inter are now gearing up to start their preparations for the 2024-25 season.

At the moment, several of the members of the Nerazzurri’s squad are with their national teams at either the Euros or the Copa America.

Therefore, depending on how deep into those respective tournaments the players’ national teams go, there will be some late arrivals at Inter’s preseason training camp.

Meanwhile, Nerazzurri coach Simone Inzaghi is currently on holidays. As are those players not with their national teams. They are enjoying some rest after last season’s gruelling exertions.

But very soon, it will be time for Inter to return to training.

July 13th will be the date for Inter’s preseason preparations to officially kick off.

No Preseason Tour For Inter Milan This Summer

But according to the Corriere, there will not be any foreign preseason tour for Inter this summer.

The plan had initially been for the team to play a couple of high-profile friendly matches in China. That would be similar to last summer’s preseason tour of Japan.

But those plans had been the idea of former Inter owners Suning.

And with Oaktree Capital having taken over the club from Suning, the new owners have decided not to make those plans official.

Instead, the Nerazzurri will begin, as usual, with a few friendlies at their training ground.

Then there will be a handful of friendly matches against other European teams. These will take place in Europe.

Meanwhile, the Corriere also report that free transfer arrivals Mehdi Taremi and Piotr Zielinski are ready to start preseason with the rest of the squad next month.

With Poland having been eliminated from the EURO 2024 group stage, Zielinski can begin right away.