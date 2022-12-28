Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been taking some extra rest in practice in recent weeks because of a toe injury and it looks like this week will unfold the same way.

Lawrence did not participate in Wednesday’s practice, which is in line with how Lawrence has handled the first day of practice over the last month. Lawrence has typically returned for limited practices later in the week before playing without restrictions.

This week is a little different for the Jaguars because their result against Houston is not as important to their chances of winning the AFC South as beating the Titans in Week 18, but head coach Doug Pederson indicated on Wednesday that he has no plans to rest players.

Long snapper Ross Matiscik (back) was the only Jaguars player out of practice. Safety Andrew Wingard (shoulder), linebacker Travon Walker (ankle), guard Brandon Scherff (abdomen, ankle), and defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi (ankle) were limited participants.

No practice for Trevor Lawrence Wednesday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk