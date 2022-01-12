No practice for Trent Williams Wednesday

The 49ers will kick off their on-field preparations for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys without left tackle Trent Williams.

Williams sat out last Sunday’s win over the Rams with an elbow injury and head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Williams would be out practice for the same reason. Shanahan also said that Williams’ condition has improved since the weekend.

“Trent is better today than he was on Sunday,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebZone.com.

Running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) and tight end George Kittle (rest) are the other Niners who will sit out of practice Wednesday.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (right thumb) returned to the lineup last weekend, but will be limited in practice. Linebackers Dre Greenlaw (groin), Azeez Al-Shaair (knee) and Marcell Harris (Achilles), safeties Talanoa Hufanga (knee) and Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder), and punter Mitch Wishnowsky (concussion) will also be in that group.

