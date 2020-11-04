No practice for T.Y. Hilton Wednesday

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton did not practice for the Colts on Wednesday.

Hilton injured his groin during last Sunday’s win over the Lions and was on the sideline during the team’s first on-field preparations for this weekend’s game against the Ravens.

The injury continues a frustrating season for Hilton. He lamented his lack of explosive plays last month and saw his production drop even further the last couple of weeks. He had three catches for 20 yards in wins over the Bengals and Lions.

Wide receiver Ashton Dulin (knee) was the only other Colt to miss practice with an injury. Tight end Mo Alie-Cox (knee), center Ryan Kelly (knee), running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle), and running back Jordan Wilkins (groin) were listed as limited.

