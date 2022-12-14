Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson won’t be doing anything at practice Wednesday.

Wilson suffered a concussion during last Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs and head coach Nathaniel Hackett said at a press conference that the quarterback has not been cleared for any practice activity at this point. He said Wilson will be involved in meetings and is doing some physical activity, but has to clear the protocol before there’s any discussion of him playing against the Cardinals.

Wide receivers Courtland Sutton (hamstring) and Kendall Hinton (hamstring) were also out of practice on Wednesday, but the team will have edge rusher Randy Gregory on the field.

Gregory had knee surgery and has been out since Week Four. He could be activated as soon as this weekend, although there’s been no word from the team about the likelihood of that happening.

No practice for Russell Wilson Wednesday; Randy Gregory returns originally appeared on Pro Football Talk