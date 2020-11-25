Colts quarterback Philip Rivers had a “pretty sore” big toe after Sunday’s win over the Packers and he rested it during Wednesday’s practice.

Rivers and the Colts decided to play it safe with the toe that Rivers hurt while throwing a block during a run by wide receiver DeMichael Harris. Rivers said it probably wasn’t the wisest decision, but quipped that “part of me wanted to make up for that Baltimore tackle debacle” in a reference to his lackluster attempt to stop Ravens safety Chuck Clark on a fumble return.

Rivers had more jokes when it came to the injury having an effect on his throwing motion. He said it is “weird enough as it is” and sounded pretty sure he’ll be ready to go in time to face the Titans on Sunday.

“I feel pretty good, but this is probably the right thing to do . . . I’m getting better at my stubbornness,” Rivers said, via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com.

The Colts are off for Thanksgiving, so Rivers will get another day of rest before getting on the field for some work on Friday.

No practice for Philip Rivers Wednesday, but he’s expected to play Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk