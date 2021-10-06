No practice for Joe Mixon Wednesday

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor refuted a report that running back Joe Mixon is week-to-week with an ankle injury earlier this week by saying that Mixon is actually viewed as day-to-day.

On Wednesday, the determination was the Mixon wouldn’t be able to get on the field. Mixon was listed as a non-participant in the team’s first practice ahead of Sunday’s game against the Packers.

Taylor told reporters on Wednesday that the plan is to ease Mixon back into work and that he’d like to see him do some on-field work before putting him in the lineup this weekend.

Center Trey Hopkins (knee), guard D'Ante Smith (illness), and guard Xavier Su'a-Filo (knee) also were out on Wednesday.

